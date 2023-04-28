2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oettinger helps Stars shut out Wild in Game 5

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars shut out the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series at the American Airlines Center.

For Oettinger, it was his second career playoff shutout and the first of this playoff season.

"[Oettinger's] just dialed in right now", said Dallas forward Jason Robertson. "That's obviously important in the playoffs. We want to limit more of the chances we give to him, but we know we have one of the best goalies in the world behind us. Definitely an advantage."

The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 set for Friday night in St. Paul.

Roope Hintz had three assists and Robertson and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Hintz now has six points in the last two games.

"I think we're getting better as the series goes on", said Stars coach Peter DeBoer. "We got behind, we've chased it. We wanted to take the opportunity to get out in front for the first time in the series.

"The last win is always the toughest, but we've got an elimination game in Minnesota. We've been a real good road team all year. I think our guys are excited."

Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for Minnesota.

"Well, hopefully we can use these next couple of days to recharge and rejuvenate, get excited", said Wild coach Dean Evason. "We didn't have our best stuff obviously tonight for whatever reason.

"So yeah, two days, we expect our group to be excited, jacked to get home. Win one game and see what happens in seven."

Stars dominate Wild to take series lead

Seguin gave Dallas a 1-0 just 2:22 into the game on a scramble in front of the net, following his own rebound for a power play goal, his fourth of the series, all with the man-advantage.

"It was a big opportunity for us immediately in the game to set the tone", Robertson said. "Quick goal, and we were able to do that. Unfortunately took that penalty afterwards to nullify the better half of it, but we're glad we got the start."

The goal was eight seconds into a five-minute power play after Wild forward Nick Foligno hit Stars forward Radek Faksa in a knee-on-knee collision.

Foligno was assessed a game misconduct and Faksa was helped off the ice, but returned later in the first period.

"I was scared something was wrong with the knee", Faksa said. "I think it was just charlie horse or something and it's fine. First of all, I was scared. The first couple of minutes the pain was worst, then it comes out. It's playoffs, even if you're hurt, you want to come back."

Robertson doubled the lead, scoring Dallas' second power play goal from the top of the right faceoff circle, seven seconds after hitting the post from the same spot.

Jason Robertson celebrates with teammate Miro Heiskanen after scoring Dallas' second goal of Game 5/Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"I think, first of all, you just have to start with trying to stay out of the box as much as possible. I think that's always the best PK", said Minnesota forward Frederick Gaudreau.

"And I think we've got to be smarter on when to put pressure and when not to put pressure. They have big weapons, of course, we all know that. I think just trying to be smarter and when to put pressure or not."

Mason Marchment made it 3-0 79 seconds into the second period, putting in a rebound of a Seguin shot on the rush.

"We've got to score to get back in the game", Wild forward Marcus Johansson said. "It doesn't matter what they do. We're kind of chasing the game a little bit when we're down.

"We've got to execute a little bit better and get some more pucks to the net and get a couple of ugly ones to get us going."

Ty Dellandrea scored into an empty net with 3:57 left in the game.

"The series isn't over. Simple as that", said Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba.