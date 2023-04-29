2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kraken hang on to defeat Avalanche in Game 5

The Seattle Kraken continued their remarkable playoff story as the second-year franchise pushed the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory in their Western Conference First Round series at Ball Arena.

The Kraken, making their first-ever playoff appearance, lead the series 3-2 and can close things out with a win in Game 6, which is Friday night in Seattle.

Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for Seattle.

"We've played to our identity. We'll continue to try to do that. That's the most important thing", Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said. "You get to this time of year, the stage is a little bit bigger, it's a little brighter.

"There's a little bit more on the line and everything means a little bit more, but you still have to fall back on who you are. And that's where I believe our veteran guys have done a nice job, in keeping our group pretty even-keeled and just kind of [focusing on the] job at hand."

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots for Colorado.

"I'm sure we're frustrated right now that we let an opportunity slip away at home", said Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. "Again, wasn't anywhere near the game that we have to play in order to have success.

"It's not the game we played all year long, but we'll have to reset and get there. We've been a confident team on the road, but right now in this series, i'd say confidence is low, and we've got to find a way to get it back and build it back."

Colorado was without star defenseman Cale Makar, who was suspended after an interference penalty that knocked Jared McCann out of Game 4 and possibly the rest of this series.

Fellow defenseman Josh Manson left this game after reaggravating a lower-body injury in the second period.

"It's a continuation from his other injury. Obviously, he's been dealing with it for quite some time now", said Bednar. "Obviously, he didn't feel good enough to continue playing, so status for Game 6, I have no idea."

Morgan Geekie gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the second period, going five-hole on Georgiev after picking up the rebound of a shot by Jaden Schwartz.

The Kraken have scored first in all five games of the series.

"I was just in the right spot at the right time", said Geekie. "[Alex Wennberg] made a great play, and 'Schwartzy' put it on net. I just tried to get there and tried to get the rebound."

MacKinnon tied the game after Grubauer cleared the puck up the boards to Mikko Rantanen, his quick shot hitting off the goalie's glove and then MacKinnon's skate.

Kartye was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, one-timed a Jordan Eberle cross-ice pass in the right circle.

Tye Kartye celebrates with teammates after scoring his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal in Game 5/Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"I was just kind of driving the net, and I saw he had the puck and tried to get open. And, obviously, he made a pretty special pass there", Kartye said.

"A year ago, a year and a half ago, this was my wildest dream. So this day's been pretty special."

Yanni Gourde stretched the lead to 3-1 early in the third, getting inside position on Bowen Byram and redirecting a shot from the point by Carson Soucy.

"It was off my stick. I tried to get to the net for [Oliver Bjorkstrand] to take a shot, and then it went to the point", said Gourde. "I tried to box my guy out with my left hand, and with my right, that's my top hand, I was able to tip the puck.

"A great shot by our defenseman. Every time we shoot, on and off the stick, it allows our guys to go to the net and get those pucks."

Evan Rodrigues made it a one-goal game with Georgiev pulled for the extra skater. His one-timer from the point hit the stick of Wennberg before deflecting off the body of Jamie Oleksiak and in.

"It's tough, yeah. We didn't have our A-game or our B-game tonight, I don't know why", MacKinnon said. "We just got to find a way to bring Game 7 back here.

"I think we're just shooting ourselves in the foot. I know it's cliche to say, but I think there's plays to be made out there and we're just not making them for whatever reason right now.

"It's not a matter of work or competitiveness or anything like that."

Gourde assessed Seattle's position in the series. "It's great, but at the end of the day, the fourth one is the toughest one to get, and we know that."