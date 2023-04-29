2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers outscore Kings in Game 5

Nick Bjugstad scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series at Rogers Place.

Edmonton leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 set for Saturday.

"I just focused on getting in front of the net, that's a big thing with (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) and Zach (Hyman)", Bjugstad said. "He's digging all the time and 'Nuge' can make plays, so I just made an emphasis to try and get to the net."

Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm each had two assists and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves after being pulled in Game 4.

"I thought it was just huge that we were able to get the win", Skinner said. "The guys in front of me did an outstanding job. Obviously, we were able to score a few goals, which was huge. I think just how we played all night defensively, in the neutral zone, we definitely wanted it tonight.

"Obviously, i've had to go through a lot of experiences to kind of get me too where I am, have the demeanor that you guys (the media) might see. After every single day, tomorrow when we come to the rink, it's another day at work. That continues. I've got a job to do and i'm going to my best to do that every day."

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 19 shots before being pulled and replaced by Pheonix Copley, who made six saves in relief.

"I think we've got to clean up some stuff from tonight", Kempe said. "Our play in our own zone really wasn't good from the start. [We've got to] stay out of the box as much as we can, it's a big factor. They got two on the power play, so it was a big factor as well.

"I think other than that, I think we keep playing aggressive. I haven't really thought about the game too much right now, but we'll go back and look at it tomorrow and see what we can do better."

Bjugstad powers Oilers past Kings

Evander Kane gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on the power play with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle, and less than three minutes later, Leon Draisaitl doubled the Oilers' lead taking McDavid's feed from behind the net for his sixth goal of the series.

Alex Iafallo cut the lead in half on a rebound of Kempe's shot after Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard couldn't clear the zone, but Brett Kulak restored the Oilers' two-goal lead, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Ryan McLeod.

Kempe then made it 3-2, cutting past Kailer Yamamoto and took a pass from Carl Grundstrom and roofed a shot over Skinner for his fourth goal of the series.

Bjugstad made it 4-2 with 8:11 remaining in the second period, redirecting Cody Ceci's shot from the point.

Nick Bjugstad scores the goal that chased Joonas Korpisalo from Game 5/Photo: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Copley then came in for Korpisalo.

"It was overwhelming early in the game, but when we made it 3-2, we had an opportunity to get back in", said Kings head coach Todd McCllelan. "That fourth one really hurt us, obviously, and then from there, there was no catching up.

"That obviously wasn't good enough. [It] wasn't close to good enough. It probably doesn't get you a win in Game 2 of the regular season, so move on.

"We have to bring our best to Game 6 to have an opportunity to even the series. And i'm confident our group can do that."

Another deflection, this one by Hyman, extended the Oilers' lead to 5-2 after a Bouchard slap shot from the point hit him in the face on its way past Copley.

Bjugstad scored Edmonton's final goal of the game as his centering feed went off the skate of Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson.

"I didn't know I had that second one"; I thought 'Hymes' did, so that was a fortunate one", Bjugstad said. "I think just as a unit, a five-man unit all night, everyone was together and on the same page, and that's what it takes to win here."

Quinton Byfield took a feed from behind the net by Gabriel Vilardi and scored his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal for the 6-3 final.