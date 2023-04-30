New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs NHL | Game 6

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers NHL Playoffs?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 20:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 1900 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England: 00:00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Watch out for this player in New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin, left wing who has 94 contributions this year, with 29 goals and 65 assists, The Russian player has achieved two assists in the Playoffs, lod two achieved it last April 18
Watch out for this player on the New Jersey Devils.
Jack Hughes, who is only 21 years old, has a total of 46 goals this season, plus 56 assists for a total of 102 points. The American has scored three goals in the Playoffs
How are the New York Rangers coming along?
They started the series well by winning the first two games, but have lost the next three and are forced to win the remaining two if they want to qualify for the next round. They closed the regular season with two losses and won only one game out of the last four. They finished the regular season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 107 points and with 227 goals scored and 219 conceded. While third in the Metropolitan Division.
How are the New Jersey Devils doing?
They have come from behind despite losing the first two games at home, but are now 3-2 in the playoffs and one win away from qualifying for the quarterfinals. They finished the regular season by beating the Washington Capitals 4-5 in overtime and winning four of their last five games. They closed the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference with 112 points, 291 goals scored and 226 conceded.
Background
The New Jersey Devils have won in the last three meetings and five of the last seven games they have played. The most recent was on April 27th, when they won 4-0.
The stadium
The game will be played at Madison Square Garden, a stadium that was inaugurated in February 1968 and has a capacity of 20,789 spectators;
Preview of the match
The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Round of 16 series with the Devils holding a 3-2 advantage.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers in the NHL Playoffs.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.