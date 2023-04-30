2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers win wild Game 6 against Bruins

Eetu Luostarinen broke a 5-5 tie in the third period as the Florida Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 7-5 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at FLA Live Arena.

Down 3-1, Florida has rallied to tie the series with Game 7 set for Sunday evening in Boston.

Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, Aleksandar Barkov, Brandon Montour and Luostarinen each had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

The Panthers won Game 5 in overtime last Monday to stave off elimination a first time.

"It's a big win", Bobrovsky said. "It's a 0-0 score. The next game is the biggest game, so we have to be ready, be humble, but enjoy tonight. It's a huge win. It's a fun win. And i'd say it's a great feeling for sure."

David Pastrnak scored twice, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist and Brad Marchand had four assists while Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

"It was a great hockey game", said Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. "I mean, wow. That's what the Stanley Cup Playoffs are about, right?"

"Back-and-forth all night long. It was that kind of game where there was just teams making great plays offensively."

Panthers force Game 7 after being down 3-1 in series

Montour opened the scoring 2:01 into the game, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle with the Panthers on the power play.

Bertuzzi tied it at 1-1 as he scored on his own rebound on a backhand in front on a power play.

Tkachuk put Florida in front 2-1 after scoring on the rebound of a shot by Nick Cousins on a 2-on-1.

Pastrnak again tied the game 5:42 into the second period, scoring on a between-the-legs move after receiving a pass from Marchand in the left slot.

"Honestly, I guess it's just instinct", Pastrnak said. "I'm not there very often. I know when in front, you don't have much time, so I just tried to get it on and off my stick real quick.

"It was a nice goal. It would obviously be better with a win. It doesn't matter right now. We focus on our group and how to recover and regroup, focus on the next game."

Brandon Carlo appeared to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead on a wrist shot from the point, but the goal was disallowed after video review showed a hand pass by Jake DeBrusk.

Barkov proceeded to give Florida the lead, scoring on a backhand from a loose puck in the crease.

"I couldn't shut the door today, unfortunately", Ullmark said. "Just (got to) make one more save. That's it. Sometimes that's the part of the game that unfortunately doesn't really happen sometimes and today was one of those days."

Bertuzzi made it 3-3 on a shot from the right circle, and Pastrnak scored on the power play 2:22 later to give the Bruins their first lead of the game.

Zac Dalpe tied things up as he one-timed a pass from Lusotarinen behind the net.

The goal was Dalpe's first in six career playoff games. The 33-year-old forward has 16 goals in 168 regular-season games since the 2010-11 season.

"I will probably remember it and not sleep tonight", he said. "Phone might be going off a bit, but yeah, that one I guess was for Paris, Ontario, where i'm from. So hopefully they all saw it."

DeBrusk scored shorthanded before Tkachuk tied it on the very same power play 27 seconds later.

"A shorthanded goal in a game that important can cripple you", said Florida coach Paul Maurice. "If it was the first time we've seen Matthew do something like that, we would say what a great time to step up, except it's just almost routine to him."

Luostarinen scored the eventual game-winning goal with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle and Sam Reinhart added an empty-netter with 28 seconds left.

"I thought it was more of what Florida was doing and us not winning races to our net, not protecting the slot", Montgomery said. "You've got to give credit to Florida. What a determined group [to] force a Game 7 here."