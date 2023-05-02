2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars ease past Wild in Game 6 to advance

Max Domi and Mason Marchment each had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars wrapped up their Western Conference First Round Series with a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 at the Xcel Energy Center.

Dallas wins the series 4-2 and will face the winner of the series between Seattle and Colorado in the Western Conference semifinals, which is headed to a Game 7 Sunday night in Denver.

"It was a really tough series and credit to [Minnesota head coach Dean Evason] and the Wild", said Stars head coach Peter DeBoer. "I mean that's a really good team.

"It was a [heck] of a test for us. I think [forward Joe Pavelski] going down early in that series rattled us a little bit, but I think I said yesterday or the day before that I felt we had kind of moved past that and were starting to play really well.

"Kind of Game 5, Game 6, I thought we were getting better as the series went on. So, we worked through some stuff against a really tough opponent and proud of our group."

Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' other goals and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, but saw his shutout streak end at 114:13. He had not allowed a goal since 1:10 was left in the third period of Game 4 in Minnesota.

"I'm just trying to enjoy it and soak it all in", Oettinger said. "Every opportunity I get, this is just a special one. When we got lined up with the Wild it was like 'Of course it works out that way'.

"I just wanted to play my best and have fun and let outside distractions or all the extra stuff that went on distract me. Our guys played their hearts out for me and i'm so happy for this group right now."

Frederick Gaudreau scored Minnesota's only goal and Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made six saves, in the third period.

"Loved our start, loved our energy", Evason said. "We couldn't score again and had an unbelievable chance. It just misses the pad and goes by the post. They come down and the first shot goes in the net.

"Our group does this [indicating a sag]. We come out flat in the second, and they push. But our group never quit.

"Obviously, we got a chance at the end. Pulled the goalie and maybe a penalty on [Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov] -- an elbow, and it would have been nice [to get a power play], but it's a tough call to see.

"We didn't quit. We played hard. Their goalie was the best goalie in the series -- the best player, period, in the series. We didn't score, and we lose in six."

Stars dominate Game 6 to reach Western Conference semifinals

Ryan Hartman, who won Game 1 in double overtime, nearly put Minnesota in front but missed a rebound in a goalmouth scramble that directly led to a Dallas rush.

"This city deserves better than what we gave them", Hartman said. "The fans, they've shown up for us all year, and we failed them. And it feels [bad].

"There's opportunities throughout this series where we could not necessarily put the nail in the coffin, but we could have separated ourselves a little bit more, and we failed to capitalize on opportunities throughout the series.

"Game 4, Game 5, you can go to multiple games. Series aren't won in those games, but we could have done a lot better putting the puck in the back of the net."

Hintz gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 6:22 into the game after beating John Klingberg for a shot coming through the right faceoff circle on an assist by Tyler Seguin following an outlet pass by Jason Robertson.

"Zing", said Seguin. "That's Roope. Zing.

"Playing with him, i'm kind of getting used to him honestly the last few games, remembering what [Pavelski] and [Robertson] can do. Sometimes they go up and kind of come back to the puck, so you know he's gaining speed.

"Guys like (Colorado center Nathan) MacKinnon, guys like (Edmonton center Connor) McDavid, they come back to the puck and you kind of lay it areas for him. Found him there early in the first, and what a play by him."

Dallas outshot Minnesota 18-5 in the second period.

Johnston increased the lead with 6:23 left in the middle frame, Evgenii Dadonov intercepting the puck from Jake Middleton and backhanding the puck to Johnston for his first career playoff goal.

"It was an awesome play", Johnston said. "I think I just seen it once, and then a little spin-o-rama and kind of a blind pass to me. That was awesome."

Marchment essentially put the game -- and the series away with a breakaway goal with one second left in the period beating Jonas Brodin on a pass from Domi.

Fleury then came in for Gustavsson to start the third.

"It's a fine line between winning and losing", Fleury said. "For me to have been done in the first round too many times, it's never easy. You always expect more from yourself and your team.

"The other team played well too. They try to win too, but it's still disappointing not to move on."

Gaudreau got the Wild on the board with 7:07 left, beating Oettinger from close range before Domi scored into an empty net for the 4-1 final.

"I think it just says we can play any way", Marchment said. "You want to play physical, you want to play skill, when we play our game, that's the most important.

"We play our game, that's the most important. We play our game, we're hard to beat. So just sticking to the details and that's all we can do."