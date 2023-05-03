Game 1 Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars Live Score Here
Open quotes!
" It's really cool, probably one of my favorite hockey moments of my career," said Oettinger.''
"When did you start? When you spend time somewhere, you can spend time somewhere. approaches the community. Lots of friends here," Suter said of balancing good and bad memories. "It was important, and I think the guys knew how important it was to both of us, and everyone really made an effort. ;amated and competed a lot for us."
"Sutes has been playing at a really elite level the last 10 games of the season and then into the playoffs," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said."He had a good season. He's one of those senior guys I told you about who has everything on his resume but a Stanley Cup. I think he knows where he is. In your career, you know that opportunities are limited. I think he's Joe Pavelski , < a data-player-link="8473994" href="https://www.nhl.com/player/jamie-benn-8473994">Jamie Benn ,
href="https://www.nhl.com/player/tyler-seguin-8475794">Tyler Seguin
href="https://www.nhl.com/player/tyler-seguin-8475794">Tyler SeguinIs there a lot of guys there? who recognize the situation."
"I think it’s okay. It's a mindset," said Suter. "You are a mindset." only Are you old if you think you are? old. I feel good. It helps to play with all these good players, but I think it's too late. Is there a mindset and only one? I want to keep improving."
"I am so happy for Jake. Nothing beats winning in your hometown and we all recognize that," DeBoer said. "And I am so happy for Ryan Suter, too."
"He loves the moments," Tyler Seguin said when asked about Oettingers mental challenges. "He loves the spotlight. I mean, if someone has extra pressure, you can do it. in your hometown, you’ You have your family here and you might be a little shaken up, but there's no need for it. nothing there. We love having you."
"When we aligned with the Wild, it was "É Of course it works like that,'" said Oettinger. I wanted to have fun and play my best and not let the outside distractions or all the extra stuff that was going on distract me. Our guys played their hearts out for me and I'm really happy for this group now. "
"He just said that I am becoming a great goalkeeper and have a bright future," said Oettinger. "And he just wished me luck for the rest of my career. one of the best goalkeepers that ever played. very cool."
"I think Ive learned what it’s like to do. It's difficult to win the Cup", said Oettinger. You have to go and do this three more times now. Take everything. It takes every ounce of what you do. has."
Look at him!
How do the Dallas Stars arrive?
Open quotes!
"We had some guys who stepped up and made game-changing plays [in Game 7]", Hakstol said, referring to Bjorkstrand and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, the "best player on the ice" -player-link="8475831" href="https://www.nhl.com/player/philipp-grubauer-8475831">" . "Much like the entire season, everyone doing their part, doing their job. I liked our battle level. How hard our group worked [Sunday] was really indicative of the type of season we had. There was no differential in this series. É It is a collective effort by our team."
" It's a great feeling," said a visibly exhausted Yanni Gourde, who had assists on both of Bjorkstrand's goals. "I am very proud of this group. We fought so hard... getting to the playoffs is already here. It's an achievement, but getting the win here in Game 7 shows how much character we have, how much we care about each other, how much belief we have in this locker room in this group. We showed all year that offensively 5-on-5 we were very good [top level in NHL goals scored]. But blocking and making defensive plays is a must. what we really care about this first series."
"The first thing that allowed this to happen is that we have to feel that Tye can do the job," said Hakstol. He is a real credit to Tye and what he did throughout the year [earning American Hockey League Rookie of the Year honors with affiliate Coachella Valley] and for instilling confidence throughout the organization to enter in that position."
" you never know how it's going to turn out, but we feel he has a good opportunity to succeed. You can chat with your two linemates and get great feedback. He scored like a fairy tale [in the Game 4 victory], but there are other things at this time of year, he does such valuable things [prediction, using bigger body on opponents] in these small areas. He has a great mentality, good hockey sense. This has allowed us to remain stable in other areas."
" You have to stay true to who you are. "yeah, right?" said Hakstol. "This has been our formula throughout the year. É the expectation of the players in the room that someone different each night will have to contribute and intensify''
Look at him!
How does the Seattle Kraken arrive?
NHL!
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.
The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
[13:17, 04/24/2023] Izabelle: In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:
Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
[13:33, 04/24/2023] Izabelle: Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.