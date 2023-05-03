New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes live, as well as the latest information coming out of the PNC Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes?
The game between New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes can be followed on television through NHL TV.
What time is the game between New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Playoffs?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs
Watch out for this player in the Carolina Hurricanes.
Sebastian Aho was the second-highest scoring player on this team in the regular season with 67 points, 36 goals and 31 assists. He is starring for the Hurricanes in the Playoffs with seven points (four goals and three assists) in six games. The 25-year-old Finn has scored in his last three games.
Keep an eye on this player in New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes who scored a total of 104 points in the regular season with 46 goals and 58 assists. In the Playoffs, he has five points in seven games with three goals and two assists. The 21-year-old American last scored a goal on April 24.
How are the Carolina Hurricanes coming along?
The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off a 4-2 win in the Round of 16 series against the New York Islanders. The Islanders clinched the playoffs in overtime. In the regular season they finished in second place with 113 points, 266 goals for and 213 against. While the first position in the Metropolitan Division;
How are the New Jersey Devils doing?
They are coming from eliminating the New York Rangers in the round of 16 of the NHL Playoffs after winning the series 4-3 and turning it around after losing the first two games. In the regular season, they finished third in the Eastern Conference with 112 points and a record of 291 goals for and 226 goals against. While they are second in the Metropolitan Division.
Background
Three times these two teams have met in this 2023 with a balance of 2-1 in favor of the New Jersey Devils. The last time they met was on March 13 in a game in which the New Jersey Devils prevailed 3-0 on the scoreboard. The last time these two teams met in the NHL Playoffs was in the 2008/09 season in the round of 16 where the Carolina Hurricanes prevailed by winning in the seventh game after a playoffs that ended with a score of 3-4.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the PNC Arena, located in the state of North Carolina. This venue was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes meet in the first game of the first round of the quarterfinal round of the NHL Playoffs;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Playoffs
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.