Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL Playoffs Game

Stay with us to follow the Oilers vs Golden Knights live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Edmonton Oilers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knight live for the 2022-2023 NHL Playoff duel, in addition to the latest information coming from the T-Mobile Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Oilers vs Golden Knights online and live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Edmonton Oilers vs Las Vegas Golden Knight game in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Brazil: 10:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Chile: 10:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on NHL League Pass
Spain: 02:30 hours in NHL League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, NHL League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Peru: 8:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. in NHL League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jack Eichel, a must see player!
The Las Vegas center is leading the team on offense and is the leading point generator and scorer with 66 points, 39 assists and 27 goals on the season. The veteran has connected very well with Jonathan Marchessault and has made the team fit in better and better in all possible aspects. He is a very important part of the team's positive streak of victories and one of those responsible for the team's qualify for the postseason. Eichel, in addition to being a great assister, is also a good scorer, being the team's second highest scorer, which is why the offense is led by him.
How does the Golden Knights get here?
The Golden Knights come to this matchup between the two teams after finishing in first place in the NHL's Pacific Division. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault are the team leaders in points, goals and assists so far this season. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same base it had last season, plus the addition of good starting players like Chandler Stephenson. With a record of 51 wins and 22 losses, they finished the regular season at the top of the Pacific division and seek to get back into the Stanley Cup semifinals, for this, the team will seek to win the series at home and continue his way to the title.
Connor McDavid, a must see player!
The Edmonton center is leading the team offensively as top point generator and top assister with 153 points, 64 goals and 89 assists so far this season. The Oilers star is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference and, after the roster changes at the end of the transfers, it seems that the coaching staff has made the decision to revolve the entire game around him and he has taken it upon himself to be the leader in all possible statistics. The combination of the center with Leon Draisaitl, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Alberta. Undoubtedly, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for a team that is not a favorite but could surprise and advance in the round.
How does the Oilers arrive?
The Edmonton team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in second place in the Pacific Division in the NHL and ensuring to start the road to the Stanley Cup on the road. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had, the level of these added to the great season of Leon Draisaitl with which the team culminated in the second place in the Pacific Division of the Eastern Conference with a record of 50 wins and 23 losses. The team enters as the heavy favorites to win the series, but could be surprised and go out against one of the most popular teams in the NHL. The Oilers arrive after leaving the LA Kings out by a score of 4-2 in the series.
Where's the game?
The T-Mobile Arena located in the city of Las Vegas will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the 2022-2023 NHL Stanley Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 17,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs. The meeting will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, sharp at 9:30 p.m.