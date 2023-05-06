Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights live game, as well as the latest information from the T-Mobile Arena.
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights live on TV, your options is TBS and TNT.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights of May 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on TBS, TNT and NHL TV
Spain: 1:00 AM (May 7) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

Key player - Vegas Golden Knights

In Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Mark Stone stands out. The 30-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 10 points, product of four goals and six assists in six games played. For the season, he has 48 points (17 goals and 21 assists) in 43 games played.

Key player - Edmonton Oilers

For the Edmonton Oilers, the presence of Leon Draisailt stands out. The 27-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 15 points, the product of 11 goals and four assists in seven games played. For the season, he has 128 points (52 goals and 76 assists) in 80 games played.

Projected Lineup - Vegas Golden Knigths

39- Brossoit (GK)

7- Pietrangelo

23- Martinez

81- Marchessault

9- Eichel

49- Barbashev

Projected Lineup - Edmonton Oilers

74- Skinner (GK)

5- Ceci

25- Nurse

91- Kane

97- McDavid

29- Draisailt

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights won the first game of the series and will try to maintain their winning ways to tip the balance in their favor.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers will have another chance to win at the home of the Golden Knights, but will have to correct their problems on defense.

The match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena

The Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, located in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
