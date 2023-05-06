Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score!
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
What time is the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game for NHL?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on TBS, TNT and NHL TV
Spain: 1:00 AM (May 7) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Vegas Golden Knights
In Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Mark Stone stands out. The 30-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 10 points, product of four goals and six assists in six games played. For the season, he has 48 points (17 goals and 21 assists) in 43 games played.
Key player - Edmonton Oilers
For the Edmonton Oilers, the presence of Leon Draisailt stands out. The 27-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 15 points, the product of 11 goals and four assists in seven games played. For the season, he has 128 points (52 goals and 76 assists) in 80 games played.
Projected Lineup - Vegas Golden Knigths
39- Brossoit (GK)
7- Pietrangelo
23- Martinez
81- Marchessault
9- Eichel
49- Barbashev
Projected Lineup - Edmonton Oilers
74- Skinner (GK)
5- Ceci
25- Nurse
91- Kane
97- McDavid
29- Draisailt
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights won the first game of the series and will try to maintain their winning ways to tip the balance in their favor.
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers will have another chance to win at the home of the Golden Knights, but will have to correct their problems on defense.