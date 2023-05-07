Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3
Photo: Handout/New Jersey Devils

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"We had good chances early on to score a goal, we hit the post too, a 5-to-3 chance," we have to perform better. We need a little more offense, start with me. Obviously disappointed in myself for (not) helping the team offensively. I'm trying my best.

"I think that if you are interested in look at our best players, even Now in the playoffs... missed opportunities, when you get to play. If you get one or two opportunities to make a difference, we don't take them," said coach Lindy Ruff. " you can't let frustration get into your game. I thought I saw the frustration and I think they feel the pressure of not producing and that's it. It’s one of the worst places to be yet.   kind of get out of that little fear until   take one and start again."

"What bothered me the most is that we've just been defeated," Hischier said.

" only You need to give V some game time too. We will have to make a decision in the next game and I wanted to give him the opportunity to get into the mix tonight and the other night", said coach Ruff after the game of his decision to replace Schmid. by Vanecek.''

1:50 AMan hour ago

Look at him!

  the main name of New Jersey Devils in the playoffs. The left wing has six points, four goals and two assists.
1:45 AMan hour ago

How do the New Jersey Devils arrive?

The New Jersey Devils arrives for the duel desperately needing the victory in front of their fans, as they already know. who lost the first few games. The team eliminated the rival New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs after seven matches.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"At the beginning of the game they were coming. So we had some penalties and a five-on-three half.   It's totally different if they get one there. Great saves (by him). Our penalty was good, but they hit the post on the first one and Freddie stayed there. all night. There was never a time when he didn't have to make saves. That made the difference for sure."

"I think we’ve done a pretty good job of maintaining the disks, up until this point. final. We’ve been working hard and it’s coming up. worth it now."

"Since Game 6 against the Islanders, I feel like I have overcome everything. In the last game I had my chances and tonight I was taking my chances. On the run, I liked that kick. You got a piece of him right, but I'll take it. I hope I can continue here.''

1:35 AMan hour ago

Look at him!

  the main name of Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs.   has nine points, five assists and four goals.
1:30 AMan hour ago

How do the Carolina Hurricanes arrive?

The Carolina Hurricanes arrives with a lot of morale for the third game, already in the middle of the season. who won the first two very easily in front of their fans. Joining the eight games in the playoffs, won six and lost only two.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

GAME 3

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the former and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement between local teams and, later, the line we know emerged: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world with regard to ice hockey, is part of the so-called big American leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA. During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves. The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively. In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows: Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup. The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.
Photo: Handout/New Jersey Devils
Photo: Handout/New Jersey Devils
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Prudential Center

The Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils game will be played at Prudential Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo