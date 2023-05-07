Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils Live Score Here
"I think that if you are interested in look at our best players, even Now in the playoffs... missed opportunities, when you get to play. If you get one or two opportunities to make a difference, we don't take them," said coach Lindy Ruff. " you can't let frustration get into your game. I thought I saw the frustration and I think they feel the pressure of not producing and that's it. It’s one of the worst places to be yet. kind of get out of that little fear until take one and start again."
"What bothered me the most is that we've just been defeated," Hischier said.
" only You need to give V some game time too. We will have to make a decision in the next game and I wanted to give him the opportunity to get into the mix tonight and the other night", said coach Ruff after the game of his decision to replace Schmid. by Vanecek.''
How do the New Jersey Devils arrive?
"I think we’ve done a pretty good job of maintaining the disks, up until this point. final. We’ve been working hard and it’s coming up. worth it now."
"Since Game 6 against the Islanders, I feel like I have overcome everything. In the last game I had my chances and tonight I was taking my chances. On the run, I liked that kick. You got a piece of him right, but I'll take it. I hope I can continue here.''