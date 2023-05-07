Game 3 Florida Panthers x Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs
Foto: NHL

5:00 AMan hour ago

4:55 AMan hour ago

The game between Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs will start at 6:30 pm ET, at the FLA Live Arena, located in Sunrise, Florida, USA, in the NHL playoffs round. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service and ESPN. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
4:50 AMan hour ago

GAME 3...

When the Florida Panthers last played at home at FLA Live Arena on April 28, they defeated the Boston Bruins 7-5 in a wild Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round. They weren't sure they would be back again this season.

But after a 4-3 overtime win in Game 7, followed by wins in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers are heading home just two wins away from the Eastern Conference Final.

4:45 AMan hour ago

NHL Playoffs:

Those who watch the NHL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance at ultimate glory: the Stanley Cup title. 

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

4:40 AMan hour ago

Divisions:

Besides being based on the Eastern and Western Conference, the teams are also divided by regions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

4:35 AMan hour ago

NHL:

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has its origins in Canada, with the old and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement among the local teams, and subsequently the lineup we know was born: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world when it comes to ice hockey, is part of the so-called American big leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions. 

The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

4:30 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

4:25 AM2 hours ago

WELCOME!

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs face off this Sunday (07) at 6:30 pm ET, at the FLA Live Arena, located in Sunrise, Florida, in an NHL playoffs.
