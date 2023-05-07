Game 3 Florida Panthers x Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game and how to watch it LIVE?
But after a 4-3 overtime win in Game 7, followed by wins in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers are heading home just two wins away from the Eastern Conference Final.
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.
Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions.
The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
The ball is rolling for Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. ET at the FLA Live Arena, located in Sunrise, Florida.
Game: Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Time: 6:30pm ET
Where: ESPN and Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brazil.