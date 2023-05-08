Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Live Score!
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken game for NHL?
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brasil: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on TBS and NHL TV
España: 3:30 AM (May 8) on Movistar + and NHL TV
México: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Perú: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Seattle Kraken
In Seattle Kraken, the presence of Yanni Gourde stands out. The 31-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with eight points, product of two goals and six assists in nine games played. For the season, he has 56 points (16 goals and 40 assists) in 90 games played.
Key player - Dallas Stars
For the Dallas Stars, the presence of Roope Hintz stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 13 points, the product of five goals and eight assists in eight games played. For the season, he has 88 points (42 goals and 46 assists) in 81 games played.
Projected Lineup - Seattle Kraken
29- Oettinger
4- Heiskanen
20- Suter
91- Seguin
24- Hintz
21- Robertson
Projected Lineup - Dallas Stars
31- Grubauer
6- Larsson
29- Dunn
7- Eberle
10- Beniers
52- Kartye
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken missed the opportunity to go two games ahead in the series. However, they know that to tip the balance in their favor, they will have to do their best as visitors and this will be the game where they will have to impose conditions to avoid pressure.
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars won the second game of the series and come into this game with a chance to go ahead now that they have the crowd on their side.