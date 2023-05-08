Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3
12:09 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken live game, as well as the latest information from the Climate Pledge Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
12:04 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:59 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken of May 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brasil: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on TBS and NHL TV
España: 3:30 AM (May 8) on Movistar + and NHL TV
México: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Perú: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV

11:54 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Seattle Kraken

In Seattle Kraken, the presence of Yanni Gourde stands out. The 31-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with eight points, product of two goals and six assists in nine games played. For the season, he has 56 points (16 goals and 40 assists) in 90 games played.

11:49 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Dallas Stars

For the Dallas Stars, the presence of Roope Hintz stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 13 points, the product of five goals and eight assists in eight games played. For the season, he has 88 points (42 goals and 46 assists) in 81 games played.

11:44 AM2 hours ago

Projected Lineup - Seattle Kraken

29- Oettinger

4- Heiskanen

20- Suter

91- Seguin

24- Hintz

21- Robertson

11:39 AM2 hours ago

Projected Lineup - Dallas Stars

31- Grubauer

6- Larsson

29- Dunn

7- Eberle

10- Beniers

52- Kartye

11:34 AM2 hours ago

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken missed the opportunity to go two games ahead in the series. However, they know that to tip the balance in their favor, they will have to do their best as visitors and this will be the game where they will have to impose conditions to avoid pressure.

11:29 AM2 hours ago

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars won the second game of the series and come into this game with a chance to go ahead now that they have the crowd on their side.

11:24 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena

The Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken match will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1962, has a capacity for 17,151 spectators.
11:19 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
