Game 4 | Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NHL Playoffs

Watch Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Live Score Here
"It was difficult during the season, alternating a few times," Grubauer said of regaining the top spot. "But at the end of the season, playing most of the games, it helps you to improve. to get into the rhythm."
"The guys made it really easy for me to see the disks and the ones I didn’t see, they did a great job blocking them," Grubauer said when asked if he "was in the zone" .
"Very, very tight, tight games," said Grubauer, assessing the Kraken's 1-1-1 record against Dallas during the regular season. "But they are a very good team in the playoffs. The cards are mixed, new and fresh."
"There was no formal introduction or anything," said Oleksiak. " on top. you know what it is. And (it's there) from the beginning, because round 1 is sometimes the worst. the most difficult round. It is a legal tradition. I like it."
" It's a kind of (like a) mountain, right?" Eberle said. "You’ try to score discs (which represent victories)... to reach the top. the biggest thing (about playing for a championship). – hope."
How does the Seattle Kraken arrive?
" It was like we were playing really well, and Jake was allowing goals," DeBoer said when asked if he thought about taking Oettinger out early in the game. "I thought our whole group was off tonight. We haven't stopped the bleeding. We give up all kinds of opportunities. We should be able to handle adversity better than that.''
" If you're a professional, we don't really help you at all," Benn said. ′′ He's going to be fine, he's going to recover. that's what they do."
"I think he would have liked to come back," DeBoer said. "We talked about it, but the score certainly influenced [the decision]."
"The good news is that the I think this reflects our Game 3 in Minnesota," DeBoer said of the 5-1 loss followed by three straight wins. "We were in exactly the same place and we responded in the right way in that series. So we have to make sure that happens here."
"Other guys need to step up," Benn said. "Personally, I think I was probably one of our worst players. Let's fix this. Let's move on."
How do the Dallas Stars arrive?
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.
The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:
Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.