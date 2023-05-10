Game 4 | Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NHL Playoffs
Photo: Disclosure/Seattle Kraken

Don't miss a detail Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
"Grubi was a big part of it," said Gourde, when asked how the Kraken withstood the frenzied first period and gunfire from MacKinnon, Rantanen and series villain Cale Maker. "Yeah, we were on heels and not skating [to match Colorado]. But Grubi was there. It was for us and just what we needed."

"It was difficult during the season, alternating a few times," Grubauer said of regaining the top spot. "But at the end of the season, playing most of the games, it helps you to improve. to get into the rhythm."

"The guys made it really easy for me to see the disks and the ones I didn’t see, they did a great job blocking them," Grubauer said when asked if he "was in the zone" .

"Very, very tight, tight games," said Grubauer, assessing the Kraken's 1-1-1 record against Dallas during the regular season. "But they are a very good team in the playoffs. The cards are mixed, new and fresh."

"There was no formal introduction or anything," said Oleksiak. "     on top.   you know what it is. And (it's there) from the beginning, because round 1 is sometimes the worst. the most difficult round.   It is a legal tradition. I like it."

" It's a kind of (like a) mountain, right?" Eberle said. "You’ try to score discs (which represent victories)... to reach the top.   the biggest thing (about playing for a championship). – hope."

Look at him!

  the postseason highlight of the Seattle Kraken.   has nine points, five assists and four goals.
How does the Seattle Kraken arrive?

The Seattle Kraken has the upper hand on the scoreboard, as it has already gained the upper hand. which leads by 2-1 and in case of victory, it can forward a vacancy to the next phase of the tournament in the season.
Open quotes!

"It was obviously a great play, but that's not why we lost," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of Heiskanen's injury that ruled him out at 2:10 of the second period. odo. "Is this okay? in our group. We must be able to deal with this adversity and respond to it. They were the best team tonight. No ifs, es or buts about it."

"  It was like we were playing really well, and Jake was allowing goals," DeBoer said when asked if he thought about taking Oettinger out early in the game. "I thought our whole group was off tonight. We haven't stopped the bleeding. We give up all kinds of opportunities. We should be able to handle adversity better than that.''

" If you're a professional, we don't really help you at all," Benn said. ′′ He's going to be fine, he's going to recover.     that's what they do."

"I think he would have liked to come back," DeBoer said. "We talked about it, but the score certainly influenced [the decision]."

"The good news is that the I think this reflects our Game 3 in Minnesota," DeBoer said of the 5-1 loss followed by three straight wins. "We were in exactly the same place and we responded in the right way in that series. So we have to make sure that happens here."

"Other guys need to step up," Benn said. "Personally, I think I was probably one of our worst players. Let's fix this. Let's move on."

Look at him!

  the main name of Dallas Stars in the playoffs.   he has 13 points, eight assists and five goals.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the Dallas Stars arrive?

The Dallas Stars arrive for the confrontation in need of the victory, as they already know. who lose the series 2-1. The team lost again after having tied the confrontation playing in front of their fans,
7:25 AM2 hours ago

NHL!

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the former and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement between local teams and, later, the line we know emerged: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world with regard to ice hockey, is part of the so-called big American leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.

The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

Photo: Disclosure/Seattle Kraken
The game will be played at Climate Pledge Arena

The Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken game will be played at Climate Pledge Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo