Game 5 | Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NHL playoffs
Photo: NHL

6:00 AM30 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 AM35 minutes ago

What time is Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs match for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs of 12th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: Star+

Bolivia 7 pm: Star+

Brazil 8pm: Star+

Chile 7 pm: Star+

Colombia 6 pm: Star+

Ecuador 6 pm: Star+

USA 7 pm ET: Star+

Spain 11 pm: Star+

Mexico 5 pm:Star+

Paraguay 7 pm: Star+

Peru 6pm: Star+

Uruguay 8 pm: Star+

Venezuela 7 pm: Star+

5:50 AM40 minutes ago

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers were not one of the brightest, but stamped their spot in the playoffs after the last Eastern Conference spot, in eighth place. The Panthers secured, in 82 games, 36 wins and 32 losses. Soon after, they faced the Boston Bruins in the round of 16 and won the series 4-3.
5:45 AMan hour ago

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs finished the regular season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. In 82 games, they won 42 and lost 21. In the playoffs, the Maple Leafs faced the Tampa Bay Lightning and won the series 4-2.
5:40 AMan hour ago

How the NHL standings work

Those who watch the NHL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance at ultimate glory: the Stanley Cup title. 

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

5:35 AMan hour ago

Division in the NHL

Besides being based on the Eastern and Western Conference, the teams are also divided by regions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

5:30 AMan hour ago

NHL

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has its origins in Canada, with the old and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement among the local teams, and subsequently the lineup we know was born: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world when it comes to ice hockey, is part of the so-called American big leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions. 

The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

5:25 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs live this Friday (12), at the Scotiabank Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NHL.
5:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NHL Match: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
