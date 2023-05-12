Game 5 | Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NHL playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs match live?
What time is Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs match for NHL?
Argentina 8 pm: Star+
Bolivia 7 pm: Star+
Brazil 8pm: Star+
Chile 7 pm: Star+
Colombia 6 pm: Star+
Ecuador 6 pm: Star+
USA 7 pm ET: Star+
Spain 11 pm: Star+
Mexico 5 pm:Star+
Paraguay 7 pm: Star+
Peru 6pm: Star+
Uruguay 8 pm: Star+
This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs of 12th May2023 in several countries:
How the NHL standings work
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.
Division in the NHL
Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions.
The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
