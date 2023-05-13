Game 5 Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken game and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken live
They have other reasons for optimism heading into Game 6. Their penalty kill has been excellent in the playoffs, converting 83.9 percent of the time, fourth among playoff teams behind the Carolina Hurricanes (90 percent), the Avalanche (85.7) and the Stars (84.4).
Jared McCann
The forward finished with three shots on goal and two takeaways in 13:11 of ice time in a 6-3 loss. He had been out since sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 4 of the first round against the Colorado Avalanche on April 24.
Those who know McCann best say he will regain his form soon, perhaps as early as Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.
Grieving Teams
Both teams wore special stickers on their helmets in honor of the victims of the mall shooting before Game 5 of the Western Conference second round at the American Airlines Center.
The stickers read "Allen Strong" with the Texas star in the middle. On Saturday, nine people were killed in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Proceeds from the Stars game memorabilia auction and its 50/50 raffle will benefit the Victims First charity and the Support for Allen Fund.
Playoffs da NHL:
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.
DIVISIONS:
Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
NHL:
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions.
The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
