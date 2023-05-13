Game 5 Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL Playoffs
When is the Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NHL

Venue: American Airlines Center

Time: 7 pm ET

Where to watch: Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken live

In addition to real time here on VAVEL Brazil, the Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken live match will be broadcast on Star+.
Game 6...

In the playoffs, the Kraken are 3-2 after a loss with a goal differential of plus-two (18-16). They're 26.7 percent on the power play and 83.3 percent on the penalty kill in those games. One of those three wins came in Game 7 of the first round against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. They lost two straight games in that series and responded with two straight wins.

They have other reasons for optimism heading into Game 6. Their penalty kill has been excellent in the playoffs, converting 83.9 percent of the time, fourth among playoff teams behind the Carolina Hurricanes (90 percent), the Avalanche (85.7) and the Stars (84.4).

Jared McCann

Jared McCann started to look like his old self for the Seattle Kraken when he returned against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round on Tuesday.

The forward finished with three shots on goal and two takeaways in 13:11 of ice time in a 6-3 loss. He had been out since sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 4 of the first round against the Colorado Avalanche on April 24.

Those who know McCann best say he will regain his form soon, perhaps as early as Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Grieving Teams

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken showed their support for the victims of a mass shooting in Allen, Texas on Thursday.

Both teams wore special stickers on their helmets in honor of the victims of the mall shooting before Game 5 of the Western Conference second round at the American Airlines Center.

The stickers read "Allen Strong" with the Texas star in the middle. On Saturday, nine people were killed in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Proceeds from the Stars game memorabilia auction and its 50/50 raffle will benefit the Victims First charity and the Support for Allen Fund.

Playoffs da NHL:

Those who watch the NHL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance at ultimate glory: the Stanley Cup title. 

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

 

DIVISIONS:

Besides being based on the Eastern and Western Conference, the teams are also divided by regions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

NHL:

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the old and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement among the local teams, and subsequently the lineup we know was born: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world when it comes to ice hockey, is part of the so-called American big leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions. 

The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

TIME AND PLACE!

The matchup between Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken is a NHL playoff game.

The puck rolls for Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 PM ET at the American Airlines Center, located in Dallas, Texas.

WELCOME!

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken face off this Saturday (13) at 7 PM ET at the American Airlines Center, located in Dallas, Texas, in an NHL duel.
