Game 5 Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs
Photo: Handout/Edmonton Oilers

9:00 AM2 hours ago

Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
8:55 AM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"You’ You start to see trends and you need to counteract the positive ones," said Cassidy. "  That's what we're trying to do to them and I'm sure they're trying to do the same to us."

"We had great team discipline," McNabb said. "We have to check with our feet and sometimes you dont feel like it. have to take a few shots and go. Petro (Alex Pietrangelo) had some where he had to eat some, that's right. playoffs."

"We are going to change what we feel we need to keep improving," Cassidy said. "We haven’t made our best game yet and that should always be our goal. No matter what happened the night before, we have to keep improving."

" That's why we're still playing," said Cassidy, "We try to play the same no matter who's on the network... will adjust a little, but not overall."

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  the highlight of Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs. The right wing has seven assists and four goals.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

How does the Vegas Golden Knights arrive?

 Vegas Golden Knights arrives for the confrontation with a defeat in the last game, where they could have opened an advantage, but let the confrontation be tied by the rival.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"Yes, I was surprised.   You go through the entire sequence of events, being asked several times to fight for it, and even being asked to fight for it. several times prior to the puck falling during the play sequence. É a fight that takes place between, I think two people who were willing to fight. I didn’t go there. and I jumped on him no way," said Nurse. "He took off his gloves first, I didnt throw the first punch. I think he threw the first eight punches. It was a little surprising to get that extra in it.”

"From the way I saw that play, if you can see that move.   asking my opinion on that play, I saw the play happening. I saw Darnell wrap someone up and give them a bear hug, two guys hugging, and I saw their player with his glove first off," Woodcroft said at his post-match press conference. ;"I saw their player throw eight punches. So for me, it's two willing fighters.   It's like someone is curled up in a ball. I saw two willing fighters. And like I said, I believe it started with Vegas Golden Knights number 14, he took his gloves off first. He threw the first eight punches."

"He was an absolute beast yesterday " night. He does a lot of things for us that go unnoticed, maybe to the public or to the outside, but we value him," said Draisaitl.      It's a huge part of our D corps, our team, and our leadership group."

"I thought he was pretty good. He is, in terms of a leader, the guy does it right on a day-to-day basis. Your level of care is up to par. off the charts.   He's a positive influence on the next generation of Oilers here just from the way he carries himself day in and day out," Woodcroft said after Game 4. "I thought his game tonight was excellent. A big factor in the penalty and a big factor in helping us move pucks across the ice and get on top of the other team. I thought he was a very good player for us."

"I don’t think we should do without it, but if that’s the case, someone else will come in. on stage and will do "A great job", said Leon Draisaitl . < /a>" that's why we have depth. É   there are guys stepping up and taking on these roles."

"I mean, the good part is that this is a good thing. We play a lot with 7D here in the playoffs and down the stretch of the regular season, so we have guys that can come and go," said Mattias Ekholm Obviously [the nurse's suspension] is important. It's a big blow to our D body. He plays a lot of minutes and in important roles, so it's a big deal. something we'll have to manage, but with that comes opportunity. We have guys who can step in."

"I think everyone is aware of what he did.   It's a really dangerous cut," Draisaitl said before the decision was handed down. "I think these are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game.   You can seriously injure someone with a barbell like that and I'm sure the league will look into it."

8:35 AM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  the highlight of Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs.   he has 18 points, with 13 goals and five assists.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the Edmonton Oilers arrive?

The Edmonton Oilers come into the match with a victory in the last game, tying the series at 2-2.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

NHL!

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the former and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement between local teams and, later, the line we know emerged: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world with regard to ice hockey, is part of the so-called big American leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.

 

The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

Photo: Handout/Vegas Golden Knights
8:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played atT-Mobile Arena

The Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
