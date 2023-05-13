Game 5 Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score Here
"We had great team discipline," McNabb said. "We have to check with our feet and sometimes you dont feel like it. have to take a few shots and go. Petro (Alex Pietrangelo) had some where he had to eat some, that's right. playoffs."
"We are going to change what we feel we need to keep improving," Cassidy said. "We haven’t made our best game yet and that should always be our goal. No matter what happened the night before, we have to keep improving."
" That's why we're still playing," said Cassidy, "We try to play the same no matter who's on the network... will adjust a little, but not overall."
How does the Vegas Golden Knights arrive?
"From the way I saw that play, if you can see that move. asking my opinion on that play, I saw the play happening. I saw Darnell wrap someone up and give them a bear hug, two guys hugging, and I saw their player with his glove first off," Woodcroft said at his post-match press conference. ;"I saw their player throw eight punches. So for me, it's two willing fighters. It's like someone is curled up in a ball. I saw two willing fighters. And like I said, I believe it started with Vegas Golden Knights number 14, he took his gloves off first. He threw the first eight punches."
"He was an absolute beast yesterday " night. He does a lot of things for us that go unnoticed, maybe to the public or to the outside, but we value him," said Draisaitl. It's a huge part of our D corps, our team, and our leadership group."
"I thought he was pretty good. He is, in terms of a leader, the guy does it right on a day-to-day basis. Your level of care is up to par. off the charts. He's a positive influence on the next generation of Oilers here just from the way he carries himself day in and day out," Woodcroft said after Game 4. "I thought his game tonight was excellent. A big factor in the penalty and a big factor in helping us move pucks across the ice and get on top of the other team. I thought he was a very good player for us."
"I don’t think we should do without it, but if that’s the case, someone else will come in. on stage and will do "A great job", said Leon Draisaitl . < /a>" that's why we have depth. É there are guys stepping up and taking on these roles."
"I mean, the good part is that this is a good thing. We play a lot with 7D here in the playoffs and down the stretch of the regular season, so we have guys that can come and go," said Mattias Ekholm . Obviously [the nurse's suspension] is important. It's a big blow to our D body. He plays a lot of minutes and in important roles, so it's a big deal. something we'll have to manage, but with that comes opportunity. We have guys who can step in."
"I think everyone is aware of what he did. It's a really dangerous cut," Draisaitl said before the decision was handed down. "I think these are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously injure someone with a barbell like that and I'm sure the league will look into it."
How do the Edmonton Oilers arrive?
