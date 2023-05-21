Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Conference Finals | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score!
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights game for NHL?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brasil: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on TBS and NHL TV
España: 9:00 PM on Movistar + and NHL TV
México: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Perú: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Vegas Golden Knights
In Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 14 points, product of six goals and eight assists in 11 games played. For the season, he has 80 points (33 goals and 47 assists) in 78 games played.
Key player - Dallas Stars
For the Dallas Stars, the presence of Roope Hintz stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 19 points, the product of nine goals and 10 assists in 13 games played. For the season, he has 94 points (46 goals and 48 assists) in 86 games played.
Projected Lineup - Vegas Golden Knights
7- Pietrangelo
23- Martinez
81- Marchessault
9- Eichel
49- Barbashev
Projected Lineup - Dallas Stars
29- Oettinger (GK)
4- Heiskanen
20- Suter
16- Pavelski
24- Hintz
21- Robertson
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights arrive with more confidence after winning the first game of the series. However, they know they should not be confident, as they have a tough opponent in front of them, capable of putting them in trouble if they set their mind to it.
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars lost the first game of the series, but have left a good image away from home, with a team that although they are not the favorite, can cause many problems to their rival and will aim to take advantage of all the mistakes to try to balance the score.