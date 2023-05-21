Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Conference Finals | Game 2
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM18 minutes ago

Tune in here Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights live game, as well as the latest information from the T-Mobile Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
1:55 AM23 minutes ago

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 AM28 minutes ago

What time is the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights of May 21st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brasil: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on TBS and NHL TV
España: 9:00 PM on Movistar + and NHL TV
México: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Perú: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

1:45 AM33 minutes ago

Key player - Vegas Golden Knights

In Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 14 points, product of six goals and eight assists in 11 games played. For the season, he has 80 points (33 goals and 47 assists) in 78 games played.

1:40 AM38 minutes ago

Key player - Dallas Stars

For the Dallas Stars, the presence of Roope Hintz stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 19 points, the product of nine goals and 10 assists in 13 games played. For the season, he has 94 points (46 goals and 48 assists) in 86 games played.

1:35 AM43 minutes ago

Projected Lineup - Vegas Golden Knights

33- Hill (GK)

7- Pietrangelo

23- Martinez

81- Marchessault

9- Eichel

49- Barbashev

1:30 AMan hour ago

Projected Lineup - Dallas Stars

29- Oettinger (GK)

4- Heiskanen

20- Suter

16- Pavelski

24- Hintz

21- Robertson

1:25 AMan hour ago

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive with more confidence after winning the first game of the series. However, they know they should not be confident, as they have a tough opponent in front of them, capable of putting them in trouble if they set their mind to it.

1:20 AMan hour ago

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars lost the first game of the series, but have left a good image away from home, with a team that although they are not the favorite, can cause many problems to their rival and will aim to take advantage of all the mistakes to try to balance the score.

1:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena

The Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, located in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo