Game 3 Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs Match

Tune in here Hurricanes vs Panthers Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers live match, as well as the latest information from the BB&T Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Hurricanes vs Panthers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NHL TV and Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Hurricanes vs Panthers game for NHL?
This is the start time for the Hurricanes vs Panthers game on May 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Last matches
Two of 7 games have already been played in the series and Florida has the advantage. The first game was played on May 18 and the Panthers took the match with a score of 2-3 and the second game, which was played on May 20, ended 1-2 in favor of the Panthers.
Key player - Panthers
The Panthers have managed to have a surge of energy and also an upswing in their results. They have come a long way and are very close to the final. One of the most dedicated to the team is Matthew Tkachuk who has 109 points in the regular season plus 69 assists and 18 points, 7 goals and 11 assists in the Playoffs.
Key player - Hurricanes
Clearly the great performance of the Hurricanes cannot be luck. It is the result of hard work and the great effort made by each of their players. One of the most incredible is Martin Necas who has 71 points in the regular season and 12 in the Playoffs plus 5 goals and 7 assists.
Florida Panthers
Florida has had a more complicated performance. In the Atlantic Division, they finished the regular season as fourth, in the Eastern Conference they finished as eighth and in the league they finished in 18th place. Of their 82 games, 42 ended in victory, 32 in defeat and 8 went to overtime.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina's achieved an incredible regular season with great numbers. They qualified as leaders of the Metropolitan division, second in the Eastern Conference and also second in the league. They totaled 113 points in 82 games, won 52, lost 21 and defined 9 games in overtime. In the first round of the playoffs, they faced the New York Islanders and won the series 4 games to 2 and in the second round, they faced the New Jersey Devils winning the series 5 games to 1.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the BB&T Center, also known as the FLA Arena, located in Sunrise, Florida. It is adjacent to the Sawgrass Mall and from the Sawgrass Expressway, you can enter the arena directly from the north side at the Pat Salerno Drive exit. This stadium is the official home of the Florida Panthers of the NHL, the Miami Caliente of the Lingerie Football League and was once home to the Florida Pit Bulls of the American Basketball Association. It was inaugurated in 1998 at a total cost of $185 million dollars. Its capacity is 20,737 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.