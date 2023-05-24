Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NHL Playoffs | Game 3
Photo: Handout/Vegas Golden Knights

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"I will not apportion blame," said DeBoer. "There were mistakes made. They made money.”

"Obviously it wasn't the right move," Suter said. "And it ended up costing us."

"Definitely in overtime," DeBoer said of the obvious mistake. "M&a; line change. É a game of errors."

"They make a mistake, they leave Johnston open in front of the net in overtime," "  only that they put in."

"This is part of the playoff journey, teams that go deep find ways to win in overtime," said Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer. "I really enjoyed our game tonight, I thought we did a lot of really good stuff, we fixed a lot of things from Game 1. Our chance in overtime was as good or better than theirs. Only we have to put them on the network."

"We’re down 0-2 right now,"   looking at the good stuff, we're going home. We've been a good home team all through the playoffs, we have a huge fan base there. , and we're just trying to get back on track."

"They got it at home, we gotta go and do the same thing," DeBoer said. "I don’t think it is any less worrying that we lost both games in overtime. I think the positive part is; that we played a much better game tonight, and if we play that kind of game, we have a chance of winning when we go home.”

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  the main name of Stars in the playoffs.   he has 22 points, 12 assists and 10 goals.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

How do the Stars arrive?

The Dallas Stars arrives for the confrontation desperately needing to give the answer in the direct confrontation against the Knights, already in the middle of the season. who lost the first two games.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"We are thrilled to welcome Cirrus Aviation and Jet.AI to the VGK family," said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of Golden Knights. “We’re proud to partner with Vegas Born companies that provide unique experiences for our fans, and Cirrus Aviation and Jet.AI will provide our fans with unique experiences. our community the opportunity to take their support on the road, watching away games in exclusive luxury,” he said.

"We are delighted to be an official private aviation provider for passionate Golden Knights fans, ensuring they can support their beloved team at all crucial away games," Greg Woods, President of Cirrus Aviation. "This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, convenience, and excitement."

"Partnering with Cirrus Aviation to support Vegas Golden Knights fans is a must. This is a remarkable opportunity for Jet.AI," said Mike Winston, founder of Jet.AI.

"Our technology will allow us to create a new technology. supporters to book a private jet by seat, ensuring that every trip is truly exceptional. We are proud to be part of this exciting partnership, redefining how fans travel to support their favorite team."

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  the main name of the Knights in the playoffs.   he has 15 points, eight assists and six goals.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the Knights arrive?

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive for the confrontation with four straight victories, including the end of the series against the Oilers and the beginning against the Dallas Stars. And the team has a 2-0 lead against rivals at this stage of the tournament.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

NHL!

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the former and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement between local teams and, later, the line we know emerged: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world with regard to ice hockey, is part of the so-called big American leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.

The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

Photo: Handout/Vegas Golden Knights
Photo: Handout/Vegas Golden Knights
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played atAmerican Airlines Center

The Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo