Game 6 | Knights 6-0 Stars in NHL Playoffs 2023

Lineup - Stars
Lineup - Knights
Arrival at the stadium - Stars
Arrival at the stadium - Knights
Referee assignments
Injury report - Stars
Injury report - Knights
Tune in here Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Live Score!
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars game for NHL?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 2:00 AM (30 de mayo)on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Dallas Stars
In Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 18 points, product of six goals and 12 assists in 16 games played. For the season, he has 84 points (33 goals and 51 assists) in 83 games played.
Key player - Vegas Golden Knights
In Dallas Stars, the presence of Roope Hintz stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 24 points, product of 10 goals and 14 assists in 18 games played. For the season, he has 99 points (47 goals and 52 assists) in 91 games played.
Projected Lineup - Dallas Stars
29- Oettinger (GK)
4- Heiskanen
20- Suter
16- Pavelski
24- Hintz
21- Robertson
Projected Lineup - Vegas Golden Knights
33- Hill (GK)
7- Pietrangelo
23- Martinez
81- Marchessault
9- Eichel
49- Barbashev
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars come from winning a key game in the series, and will have a new opportunity to tie it and force the seventh game, however, they will have to correct the defensive problems they have shown in recent games to be closer to the definition of the Stanley Cup 2023.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights leave no doubt that they are a team that prepares to fight for the title every season. However, from the beginning of the series, their opponent showed signs that they would be able to take advantage of any mistake they allowed them and now they have the pressure of not letting them force a seventh game away from home.