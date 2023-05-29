Game 6 | Knights 6-0 Stars in NHL Playoffs 2023
Image: NHL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:53 PMan hour ago

3° - 20:00

End of the match.
10:29 PM2 hours ago

3° - 12:06

GOOOOOOOL FOR THE KNIGHTS, the Stars' nightmare continues and now by Mike Amadio!
10:20 PM2 hours ago

3° - 10:00

The Knights' performance is overwhelming. They have 24 shots on goal, 15 shots wide and 21 shots denied. The Stars have 18 shots on goal, 5 shots wide and 8 shots denied.
10:13 PM2 hours ago

3° - 5:00

There is no way this result is going to change. The Knights are on top of the Stars and the stats back them up. The Stars try to defend, but the Knights offense is quite strong.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

3° - 2:06

GOOOOOOL FOR THE KNIGHTS, the goals don't stop and this time it's a brace for William Karlsson!
10:06 PM2 hours ago

3° - 00:00

The third period begins!
9:47 PM3 hours ago

2° - 20:00

End of the second period.
9:44 PM3 hours ago

2° - 15:00

The Knights are not willing to lose this series and are securing their place in the final. The dominance continues with 20 shots on goal and 18 shots disallowed. The Stars are getting further and further away from a comeback with only 12 shots on goal.
9:30 PM3 hours ago

2° - 10:25

GOOOOAL FOR THE KNIGHTS, it's a clean sweep and the fourth comes from Jonathan Marchessault!
9:16 PM3 hours ago

2° - 5:00

The Knights' supremacy continues. They are not letting the Stars breathe and they already have 16 shots on goal while the Dallas team has half of them. The Stars' goalkeeper is in the spotlight because thanks to him, the goals have not been more, as he has already made 13 saves.
9:13 PM3 hours ago

2° - 00:00

The second period begins!
8:58 PM3 hours ago

1° - 20:00

End of the first period.
8:43 PM4 hours ago

1° - 14:00

GOOOOOOL FOR THE KNIGHTS, Keegan Kolesar scores the third!
8:39 PM4 hours ago

1° - 10:25

GOOOOOL FOR THE KNIGHTS, William Karlsson scores the second for Las Vegas!
8:33 PM4 hours ago

1° - 10:00

About halfway through the first half, the Las Vegas team is clearly dominating the game, not only because of the goal, but also because of the number of shots they have taken so far.
8:22 PM4 hours ago

1° - 3:43

GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR THE KNIGHTS, William Carrer opens the scoring before 5 minutes of play!
8:18 PM4 hours ago

Start of the match

Game on at American Airlines!
8:08 PM4 hours ago

Lineup - Stars

https://twitter.com/dallasstars/status/1663335976100323328?s=46&t=zQKU4Zy4WDj4ngjpCung4g
8:03 PM4 hours ago

Lineup - Knights

https://twitter.com/goldenknights/status/1663333172010942466?s=46&t=zQKU4Zy4WDj4ngjpCung4g
7:47 PM5 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium - Stars

https://twitter.com/dallasstars/status/1663309988276649986?s=46&t=zQKU4Zy4WDj4ngjpCung4g
7:46 PM5 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium - Knights

https://twitter.com/goldenknights/status/1663299930960678912?s=46&t=zQKU4Zy4WDj4ngjpCung4g
7:44 PM5 hours ago

Referee assignments

The referees will be Kelly Sutherland and Trevor Hanson. The linesmen will be Kiel Murchison and Steve Barton.
7:12 PM5 hours ago

Injury report - Stars

The Stars are missing only Yevgeni Dadonov due to a lower-body injury.
7:11 PM5 hours ago

Injury report - Knights

The Knights have two confirmed absentees: Robin Lehner with a hip injury and Nolan Patrick with an upper body injury.
7:08 PM5 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the game will start in Dallas. The lineups will be confirmed in a few moments.
1:16 PM11 hours ago

Tune in here Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars live match, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:11 PM11 hours ago

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:06 PM11 hours ago

What time is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars of May 29th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 2:00 AM (30 de mayo)on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

1:01 PM11 hours ago

Key player - Dallas Stars

In Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 18 points, product of six goals and 12 assists in 16 games played. For the season, he has 84 points (33 goals and 51 assists) in 83 games played.

12:56 PM11 hours ago

Key player - Vegas Golden Knights

In Dallas Stars, the presence of Roope Hintz stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 24 points, product of 10 goals and 14 assists in 18 games played. For the season, he has 99 points (47 goals and 52 assists) in 91 games played.

12:51 PM11 hours ago

Projected Lineup - Dallas Stars

29- Oettinger (GK)

4- Heiskanen

20- Suter

16- Pavelski

24- Hintz

21- Robertson

12:46 PM12 hours ago

Projected Lineup - Vegas Golden Knights

33- Hill (GK)

7- Pietrangelo

23- Martinez

81- Marchessault

9- Eichel

49- Barbashev

12:41 PM12 hours ago

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars come from winning a key game in the series, and will have a new opportunity to tie it and force the seventh game, however, they will have to correct the defensive problems they have shown in recent games to be closer to the definition of the Stanley Cup 2023.

12:36 PM12 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights leave no doubt that they are a team that prepares to fight for the title every season. However, from the beginning of the series, their opponent showed signs that they would be able to take advantage of any mistake they allowed them and now they have the pressure of not letting them force a seventh game away from home.

12:31 PM12 hours ago

The match will be played at the American Airlines Center

The Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in the city of Dallas, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 18,532 spectators.
12:26 PM12 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo