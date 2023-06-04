Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score Here
Open quotes!
" There’s a group here that has already You've been through this and you've already done it. "You've gone through this phase and we have to move on to the next one, we have to overcome the hurdle," he said. "I consider myself part of that leadership group. So we all have to step up and do our jobs that way. There's a little internal here where guys need to draw on their experience. we need it. And we need it now. We need the guys to come back here, today is the day. a day trip. But we have to understand that we can't keep playing the way we played the last two games and expect them to go away. you know, they are even hungrier now. And probably feeling more confident. So we still have the series lead, we can't ignore that. But at the end of the day, is it? that they need to push one another internally. As I said before, sometimes you can't. You have to put pressure on each other in the group, and that's not always the case. comfortable. where we are now."
Look at him!
How does the Vegas Golden Knights arrive?
Open quotes!
"The people in this area support us and believe in us, but to tell you the truth, there is no difference. There are many people out there. Let them do it," Tkachuk said after helping the Panthers complete their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals. "We know we played against very good teams so far. now. We know that the next team will be too. It's unbelievable - more points, more wins, more whatever we have. É There's the similar feeling of being the underdog and trying to prove people wrong again. We know what we have in [our locker room]."
"We played in really hostile environments. it will benefit us when we get there. We know [the Knights] are good at home. They have a lot of energy in the building and it's very important. a fun atmosphere to play in. We'll be ready for sure,'' said striker Nick Cousins.
" It's great for the organization and great for the city to be in this position. É very fun. We are enjoying it. We talk about enjoying this race and enjoying every second of it because that's also what it's all about. important . We are living in the moment", commented defender Josh Mahura.
"I want to be a guy that guys don’t want to play against. I want to make things difficult for the attackers and especially for D. I will do what I can to finish all the checks in the check and make it as difficult as possible for them. These series are all long series. What can you make guys think you are? coming at every turn, this works in his favour,'', assessed striker Sam Bennett.
"I think Vegas has always been a tough place to play. And they have [great defenders] who are great at things like blocking shots and using their sticks to break up plays. And they have some top strikers with great pace and can beat him out of the race,'' said striker Matthew Tkachuk.
Look at him!
How do the Florida Panthers arrive?
NHL!
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.
The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:
Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.