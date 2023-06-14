Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
8'
4'
COMEÇOU O JOGO
THE BALL ROLLS IN INSTANTS!
Open quotes!
"Big win, boys," began Stephenson, who scored two goals in Las Vegas' 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers. "Not much to say. We know what the next game means. So let's go."
"Get ready for 16. We've done this back to back for 16 games. That's our ultimate goal. Like I said, Sunday is a day off, let's travel to clear our minds and get ready for tomorrow. When we get to the rink, we're back to business right? Today is a day to rest and freshen up and tomorrow we are going to hit the ice and work on some things that we feel we can do better in the last four games and keep our pace and touch up and get our heart rate up , etc., and prepare for the last one," said Cassidy. "Like I said, it's not done until it gets to 16. I think that's what our group believes in and I'm sure Florida is planning the same, to get to 16. That's the task ahead of us, that's what we're on. I'll focus on tomorrow.""It's very satisfying. I use those words a lot. For me, I'm always asked about fun. For me, fun is a different category. Enjoyable? Yes, very much. I love coming to the rink every day," said Cassidy. "I have a great team to work with. The management has been excellent. Ownership, they give you what you need to have a winning program. The players are professionals, very, very professional in their approach to practice, preparation. The interaction has it was great, meeting families. The rewarding part is seeing everything happen at the right time. Every team wants to be here, we addressed that, we addressed this in the group in September. You want to build your game so that you're playing your best hockey at the end of the year. year, when the playoffs are coming. You need to get here to do that. And I think we were. We had a really good second half, finished really well and took it to the playoffs. So that's the rewarding part for a coach. A lot preparation. Every manager in this league works hard to prepare his team, puts in a lot of time and effort, sometimes sacrifices away from his family. So that's the rewarding part and putting your name on the Cup is the ultimate reward."
PRE-GAME
LET’S FINISH THE JOB. ⚔️ #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/Ny6TS3tnmk — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023
Watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score Here
Historic
Vegas
Vegas
Historic
Panthers
Panthers
NHL
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.
The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:
Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.