Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Vegas Golden Knights 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:36 PM4 minutes ago

8'

Powerplay. Ekblad out for two minutes and Vegas has one more man on the ice.
8:36 PM4 minutes ago

4'

The game started with both teams going on the offensive.
8:23 PM18 minutes ago

COMEÇOU O JOGO

It's NHL at VAVEL.
8:18 PM22 minutes ago

THE BALL ROLLS IN INSTANTS!

Stay tuned here at VAVEL for game five of the NHL Finals.
8:15 PM25 minutes ago

Open quotes!

"Win now and we walk together for a lifetime," wrote the late Fred Shero on a chalkboard in the locker room of his Philadelphia Flyers before Game 6 of the 1974 Stanley Cup. most beloved of all Philadelphia sports teams.''

"Big win, boys," began Stephenson, who scored two goals in Las Vegas' 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers. "Not much to say. We know what the next game means. So let's go."

"Get ready for 16. We've done this back to back for 16 games. That's our ultimate goal. Like I said, Sunday is a day off, let's travel to clear our minds and get ready for tomorrow. When we get to the rink, we're back to business right? Today is a day to rest and freshen up and tomorrow we are going to hit the ice and work on some things that we feel we can do better in the last four games and keep our pace and touch up and get our heart rate up , etc., and prepare for the last one," said Cassidy. "Like I said, it's not done until it gets to 16. I think that's what our group believes in and I'm sure Florida is planning the same, to get to 16. That's the task ahead of us, that's what we're on. I'll focus on tomorrow."

"It's very satisfying. I use those words a lot. For me, I'm always asked about fun. For me, fun is a different category. Enjoyable? Yes, very much. I love coming to the rink every day," said Cassidy. "I have a great team to work with. The management has been excellent. Ownership, they give you what you need to have a winning program. The players are professionals, very, very professional in their approach to practice, preparation. The interaction has it was great, meeting families. The rewarding part is seeing everything happen at the right time. Every team wants to be here, we addressed that, we addressed this in the group in September. You want to build your game so that you're playing your best hockey at the end of the year. year, when the playoffs are coming. You need to get here to do that. And I think we were. We had a really good second half, finished really well and took it to the playoffs. So that's the rewarding part for a coach. A lot preparation. Every manager in this league works hard to prepare his team, puts in a lot of time and effort, sometimes sacrifices away from his family. So that's the rewarding part and putting your name on the Cup is the ultimate reward."
8:13 PM27 minutes ago

PRE-GAME

8:00 AM13 hours ago

Watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
7:55 AM13 hours ago

Historic

Vegas has a very dominant stat against the Florida Panthers. In the seven games between the two teams in Las Vegas, the hosts won them all, scoring 37 goals and with an average of five per game.
7:50 AM13 hours ago

Vegas

Jonathan Marchessault is Vegas' top name in the playoffs. The right wing has 24 points, with 13 goals and 11 assists.
7:45 AM13 hours ago

Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive for the confrontation with a huge advantage to manage, needing only one victory to consecrate themselves as the great champion of the Stanley Cup. The team won three games and leads 3-1 and now plays at home to try to close the series.
7:40 AM13 hours ago

Historic

In the 13 games played between the two teams throughout history, Vegas won nine times, while the Panthers won only five times.
7:35 AM13 hours ago

Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk is the Panthers' main name in the playoffs. the left wing has 24 points in the postseason, with 13 assists and 11 goals in that period.
7:30 AM13 hours ago

Panthers

The Florida Panthers arrive for the game desperately needing a victory to stay alive in the competition. The team is losing by 1-3 to Vegas and in the event of a defeat, the series will be over and, consequently, will be runner-up in the Stanley Cup.
7:25 AM13 hours ago

NHL

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the former and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement between local teams and, later, the line we know emerged: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world with regard to ice hockey, is part of the so-called big American leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.

The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

 

In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

 

Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

 

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

 

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

 

Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

 

Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.

 

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

7:20 AM13 hours ago

The game will be played atRogers Place

The Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers game will be played at Rogers Place, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
7:15 AM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo