Auston Matthews leads the stars of the first week in the NHL

Another brilliant start to the season for the Arizona native. Auston Matthews has had a great start to the season, let's hope he can hold his breath until the playoffs.

Matthews, with six goals in two games, became the fifth player in NHL history, and the second since the league's inaugural campaign in 1917, to record a hat trick in each of his first two games of a season. He scored three times in a 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11 and again in a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 14.

He thus began the 2023-24 season by becoming the 10th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 300-goal mark (482 games) while also becoming the fourth player to record a hat trick in multiple season-opening games, following his League debut with four goals in the 2016 17 campaign. Against Minnesota he tallied his ninth career hat trick to tie Reg Noble for the fifth-most hat tricks in Maple Leafs history.

Matthews, 26, a two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (2021-22 and 2020-21), has scored 305 career goals, the NHL's leading scorer since the date of his NHL debut after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft (305 goals, 243 assists, 548 points in 483 games).

Pettersson totaled a goal and five assists in two games to propel Vancouver through this early season.

With a goal and three assists, he was one of three Vancouver players to record a four-point performance in an 8-1 season-opening win Oct. 11 (also Brock Boeser, four goals, and J.T. Miller, one goal and three assists) against Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver became the fourth team in NHL history, and the first since the 1991-92 Calgary Flames, to have three players each with at least four points in their season opener (also Pittsburgh in 1990-91 and Montreal in 1965-66). Pettersson added two more assists in a 4-3 win on Oct. 14 again the Edmonton Oilers, making him the second player in franchise history with at least six points in his first two games of a campaign (also Andre Boudrias, one goal and five assists, in 1973-74).

Pettersson, 24, who set personal highs in goals (39), assists (63) and points (102) in the 2022-23 season, leads Vancouver in goals (137) and points (329) since his NHL season debut in 2018-19 (327 games).

Malkin had two goals and four assists in three games as Pittsburgh picked up two wins in Week 1.

He did not score in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 10, but bounced back with a goal and three assists, his 29th career game in four games.He rebounded with a goal and three assists, his 29th career four-point game and first since Jan. 10, 2023, in a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Oct. 13, and posted his second consecutive multi-point performance with a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 14.

Malkin, 37, the second overall selection in the 2004 NHL Draft, ranks third in the league in assists (762) and fourth in goals (473) and points (1,235) since entering the NHL in 2006-07 (1,066 games).