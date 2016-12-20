Arizona Coyotes get extinguished by Calgary Flames

After losing two overtime games by the identical score of 2-1 against the Calgary Flames this season, the Arizona Coyotes needed to do two things: 1) try to get a point for Anthony Duclair because they are 5-0-0 when he scores a point; 2) get the lead early, and be leading after two periods when they are 7-0-2.

IF they can accomplish both, their chances of winning this game against the Pacific Division Calgary Flames will rise significantly.

This home stand may be the defining series of games determining the Coyotes' fate this season.

More from the Arizona Coyotes ->> Arizona Coyotes' defense still struggling

For this game Head Coach Dave Tippett, in an effort to get his team going juggled his lines to get some results. Left wing Lawson Crouse was elevated to the top line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata. Crouse's play has improved steadily, and now he gets to show what he can do.

The Flames will need to face two huge players on the Hanzal line, and perhaps that was Tippett's thought pattern putting them together.

First period - fast and furious

The Coyotes came out energetic and skating well. They had four shots on Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first four minutes to none for the Flames.

Then, at 5:12 Christian Dvorak tucked in his third goal of the season on the left of the net on a scramble behind the net. Newly acquired Josh Jooris assisted on the play by getting it to Dvorak who had an opening to tuck it behind Elliott. It was Jooris' first point as a Coyote.

The Coyotes got a power play chance at 6:46 when Michael Frolik was called for tripping. The Coyotes peppered the Calgary net with shots, with the best opportunity coming when Duclair had a wide open net, but shot it wide. Seems like Duclair's luck isn't changing anytime soon.

The statistic which stood out the most was shots on goal for the home team Coyotes. With more than half the period expired the Flames had NO shots on goal. The period ended with the Coyotes holding a one-goal lead 1-0. The Yotes outshot the visiting Flames 15-7. They overwhelmingly dominated play, and it was apparent they came to play tonight.

Second period Calgary comeback

The Flames decided to get competitive and with just 28 seconds gone in the middle frame, Mikael Backlund one-timed a pass into Mike Smith's midsection. Smith also made a good save on Matthew Tkachuk who broke down the slot with Jakob Chychurn serving a two-minute penalty. Smith preserved his shutout, but let Tkachuk know he wasn't happy about him crashing the net.

The early play this period was controlled by the Flames who caught up to the Coyotes in the shots on goal statistic by outshooting them 5-0 in the first 6:34 of the period. The play got chippy when Jamie McGinn hit Johnny Gaudreau with a high elbow. The ensuing Calgary power play broke the shutout when Mikael Backlund scored at 8:10.

The second period was all Calgary, and they had taken away any momentum the Coyotes may have had earlier. The tempers flared at 10:43 as Deryk Engelland faced off with Jamie McGinn to get back at him for the elbow to Versteeg earlier. They both got majors for fighting, and the fight was fairly even, with McGinn getting a good left in at the end of the fray.

The Coyotes at the 14:11 mark had yet to get a shot on goal, and then Connor Murphy got called for delay of game to make matters worse. The play got intense again and at 19:23, Shane Doan was called for high sticking and roughing. The Flames' Frolik got two minutes for roughing as well, which gave the Flames another power play.

The story of this period was the shots on goal as the Flames managed 12 to the Coyotes mere two.

In third period, penalties dominated

The Flames scored again on power power play as Johnny Gaudreau broke in and passed off to Troy Brouwer who skated in on the right side. Gaudreau paid heavily as he got hit hard by Alex Goligoski. No penalty was called. Calgary was feeding off their good play of the second period, and the Coyotes were trying to regroup.

The break the Yotes needed came at 4:07 when Calgary's Dougie Hamilton got called for tripping Doan. The Arizona power play was anything but powerful, and the Flames killed it off easily.

But, the rough and tumble play continued as Sean Monahan cross checked Goligoski along the left boards to get some revenge for the Gaudreau hit. So, now the Coyotes received another power play to try and even the score. Radim Vrbata got two good wrist shots on Elliott but couldn't manage to score the tying goal.

Ryan White scored the tying goal, but the Coyotes still lost the game. Source: Getty Images

At 9:07 Ryan White got the equalizer as his shot trickled behind Elliott and the Flames did a coach's challenge claiming goalie interference. The goal stood and the score was tied at two. Dvorak got the lone assist giving him a goal and an assist for the night.

The lack of discipline cost the Coyotes again, as the Flames got their third power play goal from Versteeg on an easy tap in. Smith had no chance of stopping it. Shane Doan was called for elbowing giving the Flames the man advantage. The Calgary club had the lead 3-2.

The penalties just kept coming as Sam Bennett got called for cross checking, and just 15 seconds later the Coyotes had a two-man advantage when Engelland was called for boarding. They wasted it, as they just didn't shoot enough to put pressure on the Flames, who killed off another power play chance.

The Coyotes pulled goalie Smith with 1:20 to go, but it backfired as T.J. Brodie scored into the open net to end the Coyotes' chances.

Key to the game

Special teams ruled for the Flames, as they converted three of six power-play chances, and the Coyotes failed to score with a two-man advantage for 1:46. The Coyotes power play went scoreless on five chances to seal the victory for the surging Flames who have now won seven of their last nine games.

Perhaps just what the Coyotes need is a game against the Edmonton Oilers to inject some confidence into their game. On Wednesday night they'll get their wish as the Oilers will try to defeat the Coyotes for the first time in 26 games.