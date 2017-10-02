Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak has arrived as NHL player

Christian Dvorak has started to show that he is a true NHL player | Source: Claus Andersen - Getty Images North America

With seven goals and 10 assists in 48 games of his rookie season in the NHL, Christian Dvorak has picked up his game each time he steps on the ice.

In his last five games he has tallied three goals and one assist, showing what the Arizona Coyotes' coaching staff had anticipated when they drafted him 58th overall in the NHL Entry Draft in 2014.

Dvorak's success in AHL is translating to NHL

Of course, nothing can compare to his over the top play while a member of the AHL London Knights where his offensive prowess was exceptional. During the 2014-15 season in just 66 games, he accumulated magical numbers with 41 goals, 68 assists. He wasn't done yet, as he exceeded those stats by pouring in 52 goals and 69 assists in 59 games the following season with London. His reward was winning the OHL Championship.

He scored his first multi-goal game against the top Eastern Conference Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night when he bagged two goals within 1:22 of the third period, to keep his team in the game.

If Dvorak can continue to score, he can become a threat on the power play, and that's always a welcome addition to the Desert Dogs arsenal. He already has shown excellent skill at deflecting shots headed towards the opposition's net. What he also brings to the team is his solid two-way play, typified by his +4 rating and covering the entire ice back-checking when necessary.

Doan's experience is helping Dvorak thrive

Dvorak has had the excellent tutelage of playing on the same line with Shane Doan, who is twice his age. His other linemate is youngster Brendan Perlini. With Doan providing the muscle and power to dig pucks out of the corners (even at his ripe age of 40), and Perlini's quick release wrist shot, the trio has been clicking to supplement the offense.

It also has given Doan more jump in his step playing with youngsters. Seeing that this could be Doan's last year playing, (if he retires or is traded) his assistance in showing Dvorak and Perlini some tricks of the trade is helpful.

The youth movement of the Coyotes is progressing, and Dvorak has a lot to do with that success. He should help this team up the middle for years to come in Arizona.

The hopes of getting Dylan Strome back to the NHL next season will increase the fortitude of the rebuild this team is undergoing.

The only question mark is whether big Martin Hanzal will be part of this team next season. As the trade deadline approaches on March 1st, the team management and coaching staff will need to decide if they can acquire a good return for Hanzal on the trade market.

That emphasizes how vital Dvorak's continued improved play will be a necessary ingredient to push the Yotes to the next level.

And, that next level is qualifying for the playoffs next season. The possibilities for playoff participation this season is more or less a lost cause, but the team's improved play of late is definitely a bright light at the end of the tunnel.