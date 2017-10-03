Toronto Maple Leafs capture final wild card with 4-2 win over Philadelphia Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs win a crucial game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Photo: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Tonight’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (29-22-14, 4th place in the Atlantic Division) and the Philadelphia Flyers (31-26-8, 6th place in the Metropolitan Division) held significant playoff implications. Leafs starting goalie Frederik Andersen (2.72 GAA) and Flyers’ Michal Neuvirth (2.90 GAA) were both poised to elevate their respective teams back into playoff contention.

At 5:30 of the first period, with Leafs right winger Mitch Marner off serving a two-minute penalty for tripping Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto, Wayne Simmonds, the Scarborough Ont. native, scored his 28th goal of the season on a deflection assisted by Shayne Ghostisbehere and Claude Giroux. Simmonds goal marked his 7th goal against Andersen in his last 6 games.

With Flyers defenseman Radki Gudas serving a two-minute interference penalty on Zach Hyman, forward William Nylander scored his 16th goal of the season assisted by defenseman Jake Gardiner and right winger Connor Brown to tie the game at 1-1. Nylander is now second in points among rookies in the NHL with 21 points.

After 20 minutes of play which featured some chippy action and a shaky performance by Neuvirth at times, the teams remained deadlocked on the scoreboard at one apiece.

It remained that way until 9:28 of the second period when after a spectacular save by Andersen, Leafs center Tyler Bozak scored an unassisted goal, his 16th, for the Leafs to give them a 2-1 lead.

After 40 minutes of play which featured some solid two-way action, the Leafs entered the second intermission up by one

In the third period, the Leafs had the bulk of the scoring chances but Neuvirth held the Flyers close with some great saves but they couldn’t generate any sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

With just 6:16 left in the third period regulation Marner notched his 16th goal of the season to put the Leafs ahead 3-1. With that point, Marner extended his point scoring streak to 4 games.

Ghostisbehere scored his 6th of the year at 17:32 of the third to cut the lead to 3-2 but he later lost control of the puck allowing Nazem Kadri to score his 28th goal of the season into an empty goal.

With the win, Toronto won the season series 2-1 but more importantly regained the final wild card playoff spot while dealing the Flyers a blow to their playoff hopes.