Arizona Coyotes: 12 days of Christmas

Have you ever wondered what the 12 days of Christmas would be like as a member of the Arizona Coyotes?
On the first day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Head coach Rick Tocchet sent to me:
A seat on the bench for me...
On the second day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the third day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the fourth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the fifth of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the sixth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
six shorthanded goals (by Rieder in 58 seconds from 12/2/2014)
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the seventh day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
seven slap shots a ringing
six shorthanded goals
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the eighth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
eight blocked shots a stoppin'
seven slap shots a ringing
six shorthanded goals
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the ninth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
nine rebounds a-rockin'
eight blocked shots a stoppin'
seven slap shots a ringing
six shorthanded goals
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the tenth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
10 overtime winning goals
nine rebounds a-rockin'
eight blocked shots a stoppin'
seven slap shots a ringing
six shorthanded goals
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the eleventh day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
11 Playoff berths
10 overtime winning goals
nine rebounds a-rockin'
eight blocked shots a stoppin'
seven slap shots a ringing
six shorthanded goals
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
On the twelveth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas
Coach Tocchet sent to me:
12 wins for Raanta
11 Playoff berths
10 overtime winning goals
nine rebounds a-rockin'
eight blocked shots a stoppin'
seven slap shots a ringing
six shorthanded goals
FIVE STANLEY CUPS
four power plays
three wins in a row
two laps around the rink
and a seat on the bench for me...
From the staff of Vavel.com/en-us/nhl:
Anthony Murphy
Wayne (CP) Ching
Noah Morse
Justin Halbersma
Laura Wiebe
Makayla Peacock
Pete Borkowski
John Lupo
Bill Grigsby (Editor)
WE WANT TO WISH ALL OUR READERS A WONDROUS HOLIDAY SEASON AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR !