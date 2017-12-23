Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller with Max Domi becoming scoring duo

Arizona Coyotes' star rookie scores on a rebound of a Max Domi shot to beat the Capitals in overtime 3-2. (Photo: foxsports.com)

Every Arizona Coyotes' fan realizes the magical talents of Max Domi and Clayton Keller... but when they on the ice together something magical happens. Ask the Washington Capitals.

Shots on goal and scoring chances by the duo seem to pop up constantly. It's reminiscent of the connection that Domi once had (and still may have) with Anthony Duclair.

And, it's something else to watch.

Speaking of Duclair, he was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Not sure why, but it could be that he may be on the trading block.

Domi and Keller connected for the O/T winner

In a beautiful play initiated by Domi on the left point, he showed off his ability to control the puck and fake out the defender. Then, as if he were a figure skater at the Olympics he did a pirouette-like move to get free and advance the puck towards the net.

Alex Goligoski gave him a touch pass and he came to the slot area on his backhand to place a shot on the Cap's goalie Philip Grubauer. The soft rebound off Grubauer went directly to the steaking Keller who buried the game-winner.

The win was a long-awaited two points that the Coyotes have not seen for seven straight games and 10 of their last 11.

The dynamic duo of Keller and Domi have combined for seven goals and 15 assists while on the ice together. That is enough to show they know each other's moves and can anticipate where to put the puck in certain situations.

Christian Fischer has been outstanding

Adding to the play lately of right-wing Christian Fischer on the line with Domi and Keller, he has added the toughness and size required to allow the finesse plays needed to win games.

His style of play may eventually fill the gap missing since captain Shane Doan retired. Fischer has the skills to work the corners with his large 6'2", 214lb frame and plant himself in front of the opposition's net where he can either get a rebound or screen the goalie effectively.

Fischer has been hot the last couple months. In November he collected four goals, three assists, and thus far this month he has two goals with three helpers.

This line combo could become the most successful line on the team. They have speed, puck control and the ability to force turnovers or draw penalties.

Domi has even played center

In a search to get the team going, head coach, Rick Tocchet put Domi at center ice a few games ago and the experiment has seemed to work well. Max has excellent stick handling and puck control and has cut down on his turnovers.

Last season then head coach Dave Tippett added Domi to the penalty killing unit and he welcomes the added responsibility if it means helping the team win.

He may need to work on winning more faceoffs, but he is a playmaker as exhibited by the winning goal against the Caps. He draws defenders to him, leaving someone like Keller wide open... and if one were to choose a player to be in that situation, Clayton Keller is that player.

Keller's shooting percentage of 12.4 is fourth on the team, but he also leads the team in shots on goal with 105. That calculates to 2.84 shots a game, and when you have an accurate shooter like that you want to feed him the puck.

That's exactly what Max Domi did, and the result was the winning goal.

Head coach Rick Tocchet has expressed that Keller has been improving his defensive play of late, and that will only make him a complete player.

Washington game hopefully is the start of a new Coyotes' resurgence

The Arizona Coyotes need something... anything to get them going this disastrous season.

If the Keller/Domi/Fischer line can continue to play well together, they may have a shot at actually being decent.

This season is pretty much of a loss as far as playoff contention goes, but the team is still growing and learning, and eventually will come around and be a contender.

They must... there's just so much talent that the results so far this season are an enormous anomaly.

The next several seasons for this team should be very entertaining and may even shock some hockey experts.

For the loyal fans of the Desert Dogs, nothing could be a better Christmas gift than for this team to play up to their potential.

If they play as they did against the Capitals last night, the rest will fall into place.

What do you think of the Keller/Domi connection? Can they continue to be a top-scoring line? Let us know in the comments section below.