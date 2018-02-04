NHL Comic Captions: Week 17 of 2017/18 season

NHL comic captions depicting what players may be thinking. (Photo: nhl.com)

Here’s NHL comic captions – Week 17 of the 2017/18 season

Louis Domingue fails to stop the streaking Winnipeg Jets as they win 3-1 on Jan. 30, 2018. (Photo: Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

"Geez, it isn't any easier playing backup on the best team in the NHL. At least I'm getting ice-time..." Louis Domingue, goalie - Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning decided to rest their star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, and infrequently used backup goalie Louis Domingue couldn't stop the high-flying Winnipeg Jets.

The Lightning managed to take a 1-0 lead in the first period, only to allow three unanswered goals in their losing effort.

Patrik Laine tallied his 23rd goal of the campaign on the power play, and Blake Wheeler collected two more assists to pull him just four assists short of his entire total last season when he had 48.

The firepower of the Jets superseded anything the usual dominant Tampa Bay club could muster in this important game. The Central Division-leading Jets improved to 18-3-1 at home this season.

As it appears now, the Jets, Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights seem to be the three best teams in the NHL.

Anton Forsberg stopped 42 of 43 shots to help defeat the Nashville Predators January 30, 2018. (Photo: WGN radio)

"Isn't Corey recovered yet? This one could leave a mark." Anton Forsberg, goalie - Chicago Blackhawks

Corey Crawford was proud of the performance Anton Forsberg displayed in this matchup against the Nashville Predators. He was able to make 42 saves and allowed just one goal.

The Chicago Blackhawks need all the points they can muster while Crawford recovers from concussion issues. Forsberg has been improving as he and Jeff Glass share the netminding while Crawford recovers.

He may be back soon, and none too soon for the Chi-town Hawks. They are a depressing 5-6-1 in Crawford's absence and the sooner he gets back in the net, the better the Blackhawk's chances are of qualifying for the playoffs.

In this game, left-wing Vinnie Hinostroza tallied the winning goal at 14:33 of the third period to ice the game for the Blackhawks. He also added an assist on the first Chicago goal by youngster David Kampf.

Ok, Alex I guess you scored twice on me, but we still won 7-4, scoring three unanswered goals... whatcha got to say about that?" Matt Murray, goalie - Pittsburgh Penguins

This is always a classic battle when these two teams meet. This time the hot Pittsburgh Penguins who had won nine of their last 11 games at this point, were the victors.

The Washington Capitals may have Alex Ovechkin (32-G), but the Pens have Evgeni Malkin (28-G) AND Phil Kessel (23-G) both of whom matched Ove's output to pace the offense.

With the score tied 4-4, Ovechkin scored at the 1:50 mark of the last period to bring the Caps even. But in the matter of 3:58 the Cup champs from the last two seasons forged ahead to stay will three straight goals to put the game out of reach... even Ovechkin's reach.

Pittsburgh is now just four points behind the Metro Division-leading Capitals, who have three games in hand on the Penguins.

The fight will go on, and now is the time of year where real champions show what they've got.

Don't count out the Penguins just yet, they're just starting to play like true champs.