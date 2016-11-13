USWNT vs Romania Scores, Live Updates, and Commentary of International Friendly 2016 (5-0)

That's it! The USA win 5-0 over Romania to close out 2016!

90'+ GOAL USA! O'Hara crosses one towards the middle of the box where Mewis heads home.

Four minutes stoppage.

90' Alex Morgan is searching for another goal but flashes her header wide.

88' GOAL USA!!! Morgan Brian sends the keeper the wrong way from the spot!!!

87' PENALTY USA!!!

86' Then, moments later, Morgan heads one wide of the target.

86' Sullivan has one saved at the near post.

82' Corner for the USA coming up.

74' Morgan side netting!!

Subs: Sauerbrunn off; O'Hara on; Long off; Mewis on

70' Horan fires her header over the goal.

68' Free kick USA; Voicu picks up the yellow.

68' Heath off the post!!!!

64' Horan finds Morgan with a lovely ball, but Morgan can't quite tuck it into the bottom right corner.

61' Lindsey Horan on for Crystal Dunn.

59' Bortan is shown the yellow for her challenge on Morgan; now Meluta picks up a caution.

58' Morgan dwon afterr a heavy challenge, but is back on her feet.

55' GOAL USA! Heath squares one back across the middle of the box to Christen Press who slots one to the bottom left corner of the goal.

51' Dunn's cross is a good one, but it evades both Press and Morgan, who were making runs inside the 18 yard box.

49' Sullivan tries her luck from distance, but, her shot bounces to Opera.

Halftime subs: Short, Ohai, Williams all out for the USA, Krieger, Morgan, Johnston all on.

46' Second half is underway!

HT: USA 2-0 Romania

45' GOAL USA!!! It's Dunn! She finally found the back of the net after being so active throughout the first half.

38' SAVE! Oprea keeps out Williams' weak shot.

34' Dunn has one in the net, but is offside.

33' Heath forces Romania to clear her cross out for a corner. The ensuing corner, however, comes to nothing.

29' Voicu wins a free kick for Romania.

28' Lynn Williams goes close, but cannot find the far post.

20' GOAL USA! A Dunn cross deflects off of Teodora Meluta!

17' Ohai does not get enough of a curl on her cross, Oprea comes out and chatches the ball cleanly.

16' Aclina Giurgiu is shown the first yellow of the match after bringing down Dunn before she could get away.

13' Free kick in a dangerous area after Williams gets fouled. They take it short and Heath nearly curls one into the top right corner.

12' Ohai finds Dunn in the box, she turns, but blasts her effort over the crossbar.

10' Williams tries a shot from an acute angle, but the goalkeeper is there at the post to stop it.

9' Dunn is tearing apart the Romania backline, shoots traight at the goalkeeper though. Could have been 1-0.

7' USA wins a corner, they take it short. Eventually, Ohai tries to play a ball across, but wins another corner.

6' Morgan Brian has a shot stopped, Crystal Dunn was there to clean up the rebound but misses the target wide.

4' Pressure deep from Ohai forces Romania to give possession back to the US.

3' Christen Press tries to get onto a ball over the top but the offside flag is up.

1' We're off at the StubHub Center!

Teams are walking out onto the pitch; anthems, then kickoff!

Romania starting XI: Oprea; Ficzay, Meluta, Gorea; Bortan, Giurgiu, Vatafu, Voicu; Batea, Rus, Ciolacu

USWNT starting XI: Naeher; Sauerbrunn (c), Long, Short; Ohai, Sullivan, Brian, Heath; Dunn, Williams, Press

Romania have not fared too badly as of late. Despite the loss against the US on Thursday, they had been on a four match unbeaten run. They drew Portugal twice -- 0-0, 1-1; beat Greece 4-0 and Ukraine 2-1-- both at home. Sandwiched by a 5-2 thumping from Belarus was two more victories. They beat Serbia 3-4 and picked up a win against 3-0 win against Albania in the Women’s European Championship. Most everyone loses to the US anyways, so as long as they do not completely lay down and put in a decent effort, Romania will surely be pleased.

The US are always going to have a strong side with up and comers flying through the ranks at a regular pace. But, big questions are always going to linger. Are they going to get things together when big tournaments roll around? That next major tournament, however, will not come around until 2019. There will be plenty of time between now and then to find the right system, the right players, and see how they all gel together.

The USWNT have gone undefeated since their downfall in the 2016 Rio Olympics. They have played five matches, trouncing each opponent. If there is a slight concern, it is the fact that in three of these previous games, the US have given up a goal. For any other nation, that would be alright. But, considering the opposition -- the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Romania -- clean sheets should have been kept. Against better sides, the USWNT will need to be more compact at the back because those nations will be able to carve them apart far easier.

One of the bigger bright spots recently, though, is the emergence of Christen Press. Before the summer of 2016, Press had scored only four goals for her country in the calendar year. But lately, she’s hammering in goals at a regular pace. Press has found the back of the net eight times in since September 15th. She scored three times against Thailand, twice against Switzerland, and scored another hat trick against Romania in her most recent match.

Last time out, on Thursday night up north in San Jose, the USWNT dominated Romania scoring eight goals to the visitors one. The goals came early and often. Christen Press scored three goals, all in the first half. Tobin Heath stunned the crowd with an absolute beauty of a curling effort in the 10th minute. Morgan Brian made it three in the 25th before an Alex Morgan brace and a Romanian own goal made it 8 in the second minute of stoppage time. Romania did manage to find the back of the net with Laura Rusell banging one in in the 31st minute.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of women's international soccer. My name is Kyle Sennikoff and I will be bringing you pre-match build up, live commentary, and post-match reaction. Today, we have the US Women's National team squaring off against Romania for the second time in four days. This time around, the match takes place at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, with kick off scheduled for 9:30 PM EST.