Kristie Mewis and Kassey Kallman to the Washington Spirit, Megan Oyster to the Boston Breakers

After three seasons in her hometown, Mewis has been traded to the Spirit. (Source: NWSLSoccer.com)

On Tuesday, November 17 the National Women’s Soccer League announced a trade between the Washington Spirit and the Boston Breakers. The Spirit acquired midfielder Kristie Mewis and defender Kassey Kallman, while in exchange the Breakers acquired defender Megan Oyster as well as the number three and number nine overall draft picks for the 2017 NWSL College Draft. Boston will also receive the second overall allocation spot in exchange for the number one spot in the Distribution Ranking Order.

Oyster just what Boston backline needs

Defender Megan Oyster was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NWSL College Draft straight out of her career at UCLA, where she was a four year starter and won the 2013 NCAA Championship by assisting the game-winning goal. She’s been with the Spirit for two seasons, starting in all 25 games she’s made appearances in and logging 3,140 minutes.

“Megan is a player that we really wanted to bring to the club,” Breakers head coach Matt Beard explained to the media. “She is a very good defender and comfortable on the ball. Megan will bring great experience to the back line and a winning mentality.”

Megan Oyster was an impressive rookie in her first season with the Spirit. | Source: @WashSpirit

On the other side, Spirit coach Jim Gabarra told media, “The entire Spirit organization wants to thank Meg for her contributions over the past two seasons to the Spirit. We know that she has developed in those two years and has the potential to become even better. We hope this change provides Meg with the opportunity to continue to play consistently and reach her potential.”

Spirit rebuilding on all fronts

This is the Spirit’s third major trade since making their way to the 2016 NWSL Final.

Midfielder Kristie Mewis has spent three seasons in her hometown with the Breakers. Before that, she started her NWSL career with FC Kansas City in 2013. In her time with the Boston Breakers, Mewis four goals and three assists. Mewis also holds plenty of international experience, as she played on many of the youth national teams, most notably the 2010 U-20 Women’s National Team, where she scored a goal and two assists while playing every minute of the U-20 World Cup. She also has 15 appearances with the U.S. Women’s National Team, with her first appearance coming against Germany in February of 2013.

“We feel that Kristie Mewis was one of top attacking players available in this offseason,” Gabarra said to the media. “She brings a world class left foot as well as a very good understanding of our league’s challenges. Her ability to score goals and create off set pieces is a huge asset. We look forward to having Kristie as part of the Spirit.”

Kassey Kallman played in all 40 matches in her time with the Boston Breakers. | Source: BostonBreakers.com

On the defensive side, Kassey Kallman was selected fifth overall draft by FC Kansas City in the 2014 NWSL College Draft. She started 18 matches in FCKC’s championship run before being traded to the Boston Breakers the following season. In her two seasons with Breakers, Kallman started all 40 matches.

“Kassey is a player that I think all NWSL coaches and general managers perceive as one of the top defenders in the country,” said Gabarra. “She comes from having a strong college career at FSU and has built upon that to be a reliable and consistent defender in the NWSL. Kassey solidifies our defense, and we look forward to her continued development here with the Spirit.”

Boston Breakers owner Lee Billard expressed, “It is always tough moving players like Kassey and Kristie, but we felt the need to freshen it up and free up cap space, allowing us to keep making the progress we have done so thus far.”