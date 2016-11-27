Westfield W-League round four review: Unbeaten Melbourne City takes derby and top of the table

Captain Steph Catley leads her team to a 3-0 victory. (Source: Mark Witte/Getty Images)

In the fourth weekend of matches for the Westfield W-League, the annual Melbourne Derby occured and plenty of goals were scored. Perth Glory FC sat out of the action this weekend with a bye-week.

Brisbane tops Western Sydney Wanderers

To kick off Round four, the Western Sydney Wanderers hosted Brisbane Roar FC. The game was pretty much settled in the first half. Brisbane was able to get on the board in the 28th minute thanks to Clare Polkinghorne, who took part in the 2015 NWSL season making nine appearances for the Portland Thorns. Ten minutes later, Brisbane doubled the score with a goal from Tameka Butt. Despite attempting to get one back, the Wanderers were unable to score a goal throughout the remainder of the match. Three yellow cards were given throughout the match, all of which were Brisbane Roar players - including Orlando Pride midfielder Maddy Evans in the 51st minute.

Next week, Brisbane Roar hosts top of the league Melbourne City while the Western Sydney Wanderers have a bye-week.

Canberra goes goal crazy against Jets

After struggling a bit in the previous weeks, Canberra United seemed to have found their rhythm when they hosted the Newcastle Jets. It was a high scoring game, going 5-2 in Canberra’s favor when the last whistle blew. From the start, the home side took control. Former Western New York Flash forward Michelle Heyman scored in the 19th minute of the match to put her team up 1-0. Houston Dash player Stephanie Ochs was quick to follow Heyman’s lead, scoring in the 33rd. The Jets were unable to answer either goal in the first half, with Boston Breakers defender Megan Oyster earning a yellow card for a bad foul towards the end of it.

Heyman was off and running once again only eight minutes into the second half, raising the score to 3-0. The Jets finally had an answer in the 63rd minute with a goal from Rhali Dobson to bring the Newcastle Jets back to a two goal deficit. Canberra wouldn’t let it sit long though, because two minutes later they’d score another via Grace Maher. There would be no goals for the next thirty minutes, with former Dash defender Ellie Brush earning a yellow for a foul on a Jets player. The Jets found the back of the net once again in the 88th minute, with a goal from Emma Stanbury to bring the score up to 4-2. Canberra would have the last word thanks to Nicky Flannery scoring a goal in stoppage time for the final score of 5-2.

Next week, Canberra United travel to take on Adelaide United. Meanwhile the Newcastle Jets host Sydney FC.

Stephanie Ochs (middle) celebrating a goal with her teammates. | Source: Brendon Thorne - Getty Images

Melbourne Derby results in Victory injuries

With a weekend off for Round Three, Melbourne City was had extra fresh legs as they hosted the W-League’s annual derby against the Melbourne Victory. It was a battle of Houston Dash goalkeepers with Lydia Williams in goal for City and Bianca Henninger in goal for the Victory. The first half was even between both teams, with opportunities and saves coming from both ends. Neither were able to find the back of the net, and the game found frustration on both sides with Victory player Sam Johnson earning a yellow card at the end of the half. The second half started similarly: both sides trying for goal, but soon enough City was creating more chances. After a flurry of chances inside the penalty box, they had to stop play due to Henninger being injured. Though she was down for a few minutes, she was able to get back up and resume play.

In the 64th minute, City was finally rewarded. Marianna Tabain played in a great ball for Jess Fishlock who was able to tap it just past the oncoming Bianca Henninger. Six minutes later, youngster Bethany Mason-Jones would come on for Henninger, who was unable to continue playing. Melbourne City dominated from there, with Captain Steph Catley scoring a goal in the 74th minute and Fishlock earning herself a brace in the 76th. In the 80th minute, Mindy Barbieri of the Victory went down due to a non-contact injury and was immediately subbed off. Unfortunately for the Victory, they were unable to answer any of City’s goals by the end of the match. City are still unbeaten and continue to sit at the top of the standings. Victory remains at the bottom, still unable to find a win this season.

Melbourne City travels to take on Brisbane Roar next weekend while Melbourne Victory host Perth Glory.

Adelaide unable to grab points on the road

To wrap up the weekend, Sydney FC took on Adelaide United. Despite not having star striker Kyah Simon, the home side was able to earn three points. Though the match was even for most of the first half, Sydney’s Remy Siemsen was able to find the back of the net just minutes before they entered the locker room. Sydney took control from there, and Adelaide was busy defending for most of the second half. In the dying minutes of the match, Adelaide United gave up an own goal to give Sydney the 2-0 win. Sydney FC is now tied for first with Melbourne City.

Next week, Sydney FC takes on the Newcastle Jets. Adelaide United will host Canberra United.

The W-League full schedule and standings can be found on their website. Next weekend’s Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC match will be streamed on ESPN3.