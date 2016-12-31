Westfield W-League round nine review: Sydney FC takes top of the table via NWSL players

Alanna Kennedy and Kyah Simon score to give Sydney FC three points. (Source: @TheWomensGame)

In another week with only three games, the Westfield W-League once again saw movement at the top of the table. The playoff race is tight, with Canberra United and Sydney FC both collecting wins in round nine. NWSL players truly made a difference down under this weekend, especially in Sydney FC’s derby win.

Melbourne Victory still unable to find their groove

Although Canberra United was able to come away with the 2-1 win, Melbourne Victory didn’t make it easy. Hardly 15 minutes into the match, the visiting side saw a substitution for striker Michelle Heyman. She was fouled in the 10th minute of the match and landed awkwardly on her ankle causing a stop in play. Fortunately, she has been cleared of any major damage to her ankle. Play resumed after the injury and in the 30th minute the Victory found the back of the net. Seattle Reign’s Christine Nairn sent a through ball to Boston Breaker forward Natasha Dowie for the goal.

Ashleigh Sykes (right) captained Canberra to victory. | Source: Darrian Traynor - Getty Images

Canberra was able to make a comeback in the second half, starting with Nikki Flannery in the 52nd minute. The game was back and forth after that, with Canberra unable to capitalize off of the numerous corners awarded. In the dying minutes of the match, Victory’s Nairn was called for a handball inside her own box and Ashleigh Sykes was able to put the game away from the penalty spot.

Next week, Canberra United will take on top of the table Sydney FC. The Melbourne Victory will travel to face Brisbane Roar.

Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets play for a draw

In the next match of the round, Adelaide United and the Newcastle Jets were unable to find a winner at the end of the match. Goals game early in both halves, and the match saw its first yellow card awarded to Jets’ player Brooke Miller only two minutes in. Adelaide opened the scoring in the 14th minute via Adriana Jones. The Jets answered eight minutes letter with a goal from Jenna Kingsley. The home side found the back of the net in the opening moments of the match. Alexandra Chidiac rocketed a goal from more than 35 yards out to give Adelaide the lead. Six minutes later, Adelaide’s Eliza Campbell received a yellow card for a foul inside the box and the Jets capitalized as Kingsley once again found the back of the net for her team.

Next week, Adelaide United takes on Melbourne City. The Newcastle Jets will face Perth Glory.

Adriana Jones (left) celebrates her goal with teammates. | Source: Daniel Kalisz - Getty Images

Sydney Derby finishes off the week

The Western Sydney Wanderers hosted cross town rivals Sydney FC in their annual derby. Despite being on their home turf, the Wanderers were unable to get the win. Six yellow cards were awarded throughout the match, a testament to how intense derbys can be. The home team was able to score first, with Washington Spirit’s Katie Stengel scoring in the 23rd minute. Sydney FC answered back in the 35th, with Western New York Flash player Alanna Kennedy equalized. It stayed level for majority of the match, both sides growing frustrated as time went on. Wanderer and Reign defender Kendall Fletcher committed a foul in the box, earning a yellow card in the 82nd minute. Sydney FC was rewarded with a penalty kick, and the game was put away by Breaker Kyah Simon. With the win, Sydney FC won the derby and currently sits at the top of the table.

Next week, Sydney FC faces second place Canberra United. The Western Sydney Wanderers will have a bye-week.

