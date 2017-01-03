USWNT 2016 year in review

Carli Lloyd, Hope Solo, and Mallory Pugh sing the national anthem during Olympic Qualifiers (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images North America)

2016 was an eventful year for the USWNT, and in just 52 weeks the team faced heartbreak and controversy, yet found strength and determination to build a better program. Following 2015, the year they were crowned world champions for the third time, would be difficult to do, but 2016 made itself just as memorable, and not always for the right reasons. Here, we examine some of the most notable parts of the team’s 2016:

New young players called into camp

The year began with friendly matches in California and Texas, and the spots of retired players were filled by two unusually young faces, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez, who were both in high school at the time of their first call up. Pugh, who was a senior, has since graduated and played with the senior national team in the 2016 Rio Olympics in addition to captaining the U-20 Women’s World Cup Squad. She will start her college career at UCLA this spring. Sanchez, who has verbally committed to play for UCLA as well starting in the fall of 2017, was only called up to one senior team camp, but she still has a bright future with the team. Being the only member of the U-17 WNT to also playing with the U-20s for their Women's World Cup, she has already made her mark in the youth national team system and will be a face Jill Ellis needs to watch.

USWNT goes undefeated at Olympic Qualifiers

The reigning world champions breezed through Olympic qualifiers undefeated and shutting out every opponent. The average margin of victory was over four goals per game, defeating Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago 5-0, Puerto Rico 10-0, Mexico 1-0, and long-time rivals Canada in the Championship 2-0. The team’s success in the CONCACAF tournament was seen as a good omen for the Olympic tournament later that year.

USWNT wins first SheBelieves Cup

Instead of participating in the Algarve Cup like usual, U.S. Soccer decided to host their own tournament and invite the top teams in the world to compete against them. England, France, and Germany all traveled to Florida and Tennessee to get experience prior to the Rio games and see how they matched up against one of the favorites to win gold. The USWNT continued their winning streak, defeating England and France 1-0, and Germany 2-1 to win the cup. Although the margin of victory was smaller, the team was still successful throughout the month of March.

Defeat at the Olympics

All eyes were on the United States when the women’s soccer tournament opened in Brazil. No team has ever been able to win a World Cup and Olympic gold back to back, and with a lot of retirements bringing in new faces to the team, there were some questions surrounding the London Gold medalists. The tournament started off well with the defeat of New Zealand and what was considered by many to be the toughest opponent France, but all of that came to a halt when they drew against Colombia, a team they defeated 7-0 earlier in the year.

The problems continued when Sweden scored the first goal of their semifinal match, forcing the US to pound away at their opponents tightly packed defense until finally Alex Morgan broke through. Just one goal wasn’t enough, though, and a 4-3 loss in penalty kicks handed the USWNT their earliest exit from an Olympic tournament ever.

Alex Morgan goes up for a header against Sweden. | Source: Getty Images South America - Celso Junior

Hope Solo Suspended

Hope Solo, the USWNT icon who’s never been known to keep her mouth shut on anything from equal pay to poor working conditions for NWSL, was handed a six-month suspension and contract termination after calling the Swedish team cowards for their low-press formation that helped them keep the game tied to force a penalty shootout.

Solo has been the subject of numerous controversies over her many years with the national team, so U.S. Soccer’s claim that the seemingly harsh punishment was really treating multiple infractions that haven’t been formally addressed seemed satisfactory for many, but even more were frustrated. It was speculated that the termination of Solo’s contract was enacted in part to keep her away from the table when the team negotiated a new CBA in the new year, but if anything her suspension has only emboldened her, and she has since spoken out to multiple magazines about the team’s fight for equal pay.

USWNT fights for equal pay

It was a big year for the team in their ongoing fight for equality, from the complaint filed with the Equal Opportunity Commission by the team in March to the #EqualPlayEqualPay social media campaign spearheaded by Solo, Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Becky Sauerbrunn.

The team will renegotiate their CBA in the new year, giving them the ability to threaten to strike as leverage in their disagreements with U.S. Soccer. The fight is far from over, but the traction the team has gained this year is incredible progress and a promising sign for what the new year will hold.