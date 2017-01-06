Western New York Flash sign Brazilian Debinha

Debinha in the 2016 Olympics | Source: Martin Bernetti - AFP/Getty Images

The Western New York Flash have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Debihna.

Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, otherwise known as Debinha, will join the Western New York Flash for the upcoming 2017 season. The Brasilian international joins a squad that already has names like forwards Jessica McDonald, and 2016 NWSL MVP winner Lynn Williams. Debihna will be reunited will fellow Brazilian Rosana. The Flash acquired her rights from the Houston Dash just last month.

A New Journey

Playing with the Flash will be Debinha's first foray into playing club soccer in the states. The Brazilian forward is formerly attached to Avaldsnes IL where she played from 2013 to 2015. She scored 23 goals in 30 appearances for the club. In 2016 she spent time in the Chinese Women’s Super League, with Dalian Quanjian F.C. The international signee for the Flash has been a member of the Brazilian senior women’s national team since 2011 where she earned her first cap in the Pan-American games, but was listed as an alternate for 2012 Olympics in London.

However, most will recognize her name and her play from the recent 2016 Olympics in Rio. Debinha was a staple for the women’s Brazilian national team during their Olympic run. They fell just short of a bronze medal against Canada.

Debinha vs Tobin Heath | Photo: (Dec. 13, 2014 - Source: Celso Junior/Getty Images South America)

At only 25, the new signee will offer even more options up top for the Flash, as she is a player who makes the most of playing out wide. The news of the signing for Western New York comes along with the news of various players receiving call ups to the nest U.S. Women’s national team camp; five Flash players will be in the January camp -- Jessica McDonald, Samantha Mewis, Lynn Williams, Jaelene Hinkle, and Taylor Smith have all received invites.

Flash Repeat

The addition of Debihna solidifies the rise of Western New York, who are already reigning 2016 NWSL champions. Before entering the 2016 season, many media outlets had the Flash finishing out the season at the bottom of league standings. They will enter 2017 looking to repeat as much of the team is returning for the upcoming season.