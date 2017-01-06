2017 Draft Preview: Houston Dash

After missing playoffs for the third season in a row, the Dash need to strengthen their roster. (Source: Trask Smith)

After a season where it took a little too long to find their rhythm - and consistent goals - the Houston Dash are in need of strengthening their roster. Their eighth place finish last year doesn’t speak for just how well they were able to perform in the second half of the season. Forward and co-captain Kealia Ohai took the NWSL by storm in the later stages, scoring 11 goals from July to the end of season. The beginning of season also looked like a breakout year for rookie and English international Rachel Daly, who has become a fan favorite on the team.

Backline an area of trouble

With the likes of Ohai and Daly, a rather loaded midfield that can be incredibly dangerous when switched on, and deep bench when it comes to the Dash attack, Houston probably shouldn’t be looking for anymore attacking players going into the 2017 NWSL College Draft. The area they could use the most help would be the backline. Over the three seasons the Dash have been part of the NWSL, their back four has been consistently changing. No defender from the Dash’s first season besides Stephanie Ochs - who was a forward converted to outside back out of necessity - is still with the Dash.

Without a consistent backline to carry the Dash over the past three seasons, they have struggled to hold on to leads and earn shutouts. Head coach Randy Waldrum and general manager Brian Ching have two draft picks in the coming draft: the 15th pick overall in the second round and the 33rd pick overall in the fourth round. The nation’s top prospects may not be in the Dash’s reach, but luckily this draft class has been dubbed as possibly the “best draft class of all time.”

Maddie Bauer, Stanford

This defender may go first round, but if the Dash can work some magic or have pure luck on their side - this would be a big signing for the club. Stanford’s All-American first team selection Maddie Bauer can be seen as the future of the USWNT backline. Although the Dash already have Becca Moros, Cari Roccaro, Cami Privett and the new addition of Janine Van Wyk as center backs, adding Bauer to the mix wouldn’t necessarily hurt. Moros and Privett are versatile players who can play in different positions - with Privett never playing center back in her career until this past season - but with them not consistently in the back as well as Roccaro not at her best in 2016, having someone like Bauer could really help stabilize the backline.

Bauer has been solid in the back for Stanford in her four years. | Source: GoStanford.com

The 2016 Mac Hermann Trophy semifinalist has been a mainstay in the youth national team system for years from being a co-captain for the U-17 Women’s World Cup squad to most recently taking part of the Nordic Tournament with the U-23s in 2016. She’s been crucial to Stanford’s back four, staying calm and collected on the field as well as being there to take care of any mistakes. Having someone like her on the roster would help with consistency in the long run for the Dash.

Hanna Gardner, University of North Carolina

Although the Dash have outside backs in Poliana, Stephanie Ochs, and occasionally Cami Privett and Becca Moros, it’d be great to have another true outside back in addition to Poliana, especially one who isn’t afraid to go forward. Ochs excels as an attacking playing the most, and Privett is so versatile at this point she’d be able to play anywhere Waldrum asked her to. Having a consistent player in a certain position would help keep organization and chemistry for the Dash.

The last of Tar Heels to be a part of the 2012 NCAA Championship-winning team, outside back Hanna Gardner is a force to be reckoned with in the backline. Playing as an outside back, the redshirt senior has proved to be able to enter the attack and create chances as well as score some of her own. She’s also notably very good in the air, able to get her head on the ball more often than not. Her organization skills with University of North Carolina can hopefully transfer over to the next level.

Jacqueline Altschuld, University of San Diego

Head Coach Randy Waldrum has been known for converting his players and moving them all around the field however he feels works best for his plans. From former Dash forward Ella Masar moving to outside back to Cami Privett being moved around between various midfield and defensive positions, versatility seems to be key for anyone who joins the Houston Dash’s roster. In addition, creativity during play is something the Dash could use more of this upcoming season. Young Brazilian midfielder Andressa is already very crafty for the Dash, but being creative out of the back would be huge as well.

Possibly not as well known as the other two mentioned before, midfielder and defender Jacqueline Altschuld from the University of San Diego could be a big asset to the Dash if picked up. She started off her career for the Toreros as a defender, scoring two goals and tallying three assists as an outside back. In the three years that followed, Altschuld was a creative and crafty midfielder for a team that had been plagued with rough seasons and tough schedules. Much like Gardner, she is also a force to be reckoned with in the air. This kind of versatility and creativeness could be a big key for the Dash in the coming season.

There are a other players that could be discussed in the Dash’s draft choosings, including University of Portland’s Ellie Boon or University of Southern California’s Mandy Freeman. Still, if the Dash decide to pick any of the three mentioned above, their roster will be strengthened to stay the least.