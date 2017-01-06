Jess Fishlock named interim head coach for Melbourne City

Jess Fishlock of the Seattle Reign during the 2016 NWSL season-opening game against Sky Blue FC | (Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA)

It has been announced that Seattle Reign’s Jess Fishlock, who was previously an assistant to Joe Montemurro, has been promoted to Interim Head Coach for Melbourne City Women. This appointment will be effective immediately and last throughout the remainder of the Westfield W-League season. Fishlock will not only serve as head coach, but she will also continue playing for the Australian club as well.

Fishlock no stranger to W-League

The Wales midfielder has been taking part in the W-League for years. She started playing in the Australian league in 2012 when she joined Melbourne Victory, and when she returned the following season she helped the Victory earn their first Grand Final title. In 2015, Fishlock returned once again to the W-League, but this time around she joined expansion team and cross town rival Melbourne City.In their first season, the midfielder helped the team go unbeaten and all the way to the Grand Final where they claimed the title.

Taking on coaching role

Fishlock currently plays for the club this season as well, and before season started she was named assistant coach. Melbourne City currently sits fourth place overall in standings with 13 points.

Fishlock has proved an important midfielder for her club. | Source: Michael Dodge - Getty Images

On the moving of positions, Melbourne City’s CEO Scott Munn said, “This interim coaching re-structure further demonstrates our commitment to the development of talent, both on the pitch and in all of our support functions. Over the last three years we have worked hard to develop a single footballing philosophy across all of our teams, and the simplicity of this arrangement validates the effectiveness of the model that has been created.”

Jess Fishlock’s first match as head coach will be in Round 11 of the W-League this Saturday, January 7 when Melbourne City takes on current first place team Sydney FC in Allianz Stadium. This game can be watched in the United States on ESPN3 at 10:30 PM Eastern Time.