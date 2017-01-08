Westfield W-League round 11 review: Melbourne City unable to beat top of the table Sydney FC

Francisca Ordega (left) and Steph Catley (right) battled hard in Sydney FC and Melbourne City's showdown. (Source: Jason McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Westfield W-League continued in this weekend’s Round 11. The gap between first and last only grows with Sydney FC still holding on to number one as they took a point out of their match this weekend. Adelaide United still sits at the bottom of the table despite sharing a point with third place Canberra United.

Three goals, three points for Brisbane Roar

The Brisbane Roar were able to come out victorious in front of the home crowd to open up the weekend’s round of play against the Western Sydney Wanderers. They found themselves on the board only three minutes into the match, with Tameka Butt finding the back of the net. Butt scored again only three minutes later, giving her team the two goal lead very early on. The game would go in Brisbane’s favor the rest of the way seeing as the Wanderers’ Jada Mathyssen-Whyman scored an own goal to seal the deal in the 75th minute and give the Roar the 3-0 win.

Next week, Brisbane will travel to take on the Newcastle Jets. The Western Sydney Wanderers will travel to Adelaide United.

Sykes and Huerta help Canberra and Adelaide split points

Canberra United hosted last place Adelaide in an exciting match that ended with a draw. Two minutes into the match, Adelaide’s Katie Naughton received a yellow card. Canberra found themselves leading 1-0 in the 20th minute, when Ashleigh Sykes scored. Adelaide United had to make a substitution shortly after, due to injury to Isabella Scalzi. The visitors didn’t have answer as the first half ended, but in the 65th minute Sofia Huerta hit it home from the penalty spot to level the score. Sykes scored again almost 15 minutes later to have her team lead with 20 minutes of play left. They were unable to hold onto the lead though, as Huerta once again found the back of the net less than two minutes later. Neither team was able to find a game winner, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sofia Huerta played a big part for Adelaide United with her brace. | Source: Brendon Thorne - Getty Images

Canberra United hosts Perth Glory next week while Adelaide United host the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sydney FC draws with Melbourne City in match of yellow cards

In a wild match with a total of four yellow cards, top of the table Sydney FC couldn’t come away with the full three points against last year’s winners Melbourne City. The first half totaled in three yellows cards - one for City’s Beverly Goebel and two for Sydney between Teresa Polias and Kyah Simon. Sydney’s Francisca Ordega would earn a yellow in the 60th minute before here team could finally score thanks to Caitlin Foord. In the 75th minute, Jess Fishlock was able to equalize for City with a close ranged header.

Next week Sydney FC will have a bye-week. Melbourne City will face cross town rivals Melbourne Victory.

Perth Glory move to second with win over Melbourne Victory

Perth Glory was able to earn the full three points in their match against the Melbourne Victory. All goals, both for and against Perth, came from the home side players. The first half tended to go back and forth between teams, but neither could find the back of the net. In the 50th minute, the NWSL’s Sky Blue duo were able to put Perth on the board with a goal from Sam Kerr and assist from Nikki Stanton. Unfortunately, only two minutes later the Victory would equalize off an own goal from Arianna Romero and then another own goal in the 59th minute from Alyssa Mautz. They made up for the mistakes, with Vanessa DiBernardo scoring a penalty in the 80th minute and Rosie Sutton finding the game-winning in the 85th.

Perth Glory celebrating their goal. | Source: Paul Kane - Getty Images

Next week Perth Glory travels to Canberra while the Victory face cross town rivals Melbourne City.

The full W-League schedule can be found on their website.