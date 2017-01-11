2017 NWSL College Draft Live Stream Commentary

Refresh content

That’s all for now! The full draft order can be found here. Check back as the draft gets closer for more updates!

They had a rather exciting opening to their first season, but expansion side Orlando Pride was unable to stay consistent enough to do well. Most of this was due to lack of depth, and now with Alex Morgan gone for half the season, it’ll be important for the Pride to get the most out of the draft. With only two picks - 22 and 32 - head coach Tom Sermanni will have to choose carefully. Like the Thorns, the Pride should look to strengthening their inconsistent backline and adding depth to the midfield - especially with the retirement of Becky Edwards.

The Houston Dash is a team with one of the most threatening offensive collection in the league, yet they were unable to make playoffs, much less turn their season around until Kealia Ohai got going and scored 11 goals in the second half of the season. The Dash should look to draft consistent goal scorers as well as players to help solidify their ever-changing backline. They enter the draft with the 15th and 33rd overall picks. With only two picks, head coach Randy Waldrum may look for versatility.

Perhaps the most stacked roster on paper, on the surface it doesn’t seem like the Portland Thorns need much out of this draft. With all their European internationals, it is important to remember they will need players to step up while those internationals are gone for the Euros later this year. Something they also should look for are players with speed, as this weakness was exposed by the Flash in the hectic semi-final match last season. The Thorns hold the 20th, 27th and 40th draft picks. With those, they should plan to add depth to the defense and midfield positions.

The 2016 finalists Washington Spirit have a lot too look for in the draft. Despite making it all the way last season, the offseason has seen many losses for the Spirit - most importantly the losses of Ali Krieger and Crystal Dunn. This team won’t make an appearance in the draft until the end of the second round, as they have picks 19, 29 and 36 overall. Hopefully the Spirit will be able to add players to strengthen their weakened roster with all the players that have said goodbye to the DC area.

Now we enter the teams without first round picks and Chicago Red Stars are first up. Although they have a strong starting lineup - considering all players are healthy and not with national teams, the Red Stars are in need of depth and consistent scoring ability. They have five picks overall in the draft: 12th, 16th, 21st, 28th and 39th. Lucky for the Red Stars, this year’s draft class is stacked on attacking players so head coach Rory Dames and company should be able to grab a handful to add to their roster.

The Seattle Reign enter this year’s draft with plenty of attacking needs. The Reign have seen many of their core players retire or move elsewhere, in addition to the question of Hope Solo and where she will be when the new NWSL season starts. They enter the draft with picks 6, 26 and 37. Head coach and general manager Laura Harvey is rather famous for her signings, and it’ll be interesting to see who she wants to add to her roster this year.

2016 was a year of adjustment and rebuilding for FC Kansas City. Plagued with retirements and pregnancies, the former back-to-back champions were unable to even make the playoffs last season. They are a team who should probably draft players from all positions. Eight out of their 18 goals came from forward Shea Groom and their defense is not what they used to be, despite the talented Becky Sauerbrunn playing at center back. The Blues have The 5th, 13th, 17th, 25th and 35th picks in this year’s draft. With such a powerful draft class, there is a high chance for the former powerhouse will add quality players to fill the holes.

Sky Blue FC had a rather successful 2016 NWSL College Draft, being able to draft players such as 2015 NCAA Champion Raquel Rodriguez from Penn State and Hofstra University’s English international Leah Galton. Despite not making playoffs last season, Sky Blue was still a force to be reckoned with. They enter the draft with picks 4, 10, 23, 24, 30 and 34. It will be interesting to see how head coach Christy Holly will use these picks when the time comes.

Technically a new team, the North Carolina Courage will follow the Breakers, having the second overall pick. Formerly known as the Western New York Flash, the Courage enters the draft as the technical defending champions. Even though their current roster was able to win it all, they have wasted no time in adding to their already strong roster. On top of second pick overall they also have the 7th and 18th overall picks. For a team who seemed to excel with pace and attacking threats, it will be interesting to see who the Courage are planning to take.

The Boston Breakers finished last on the table in 2016, so they enter the draft with the first overall pick. Most impressively, they have been very busy in this offseason. With trades and signings all over for the Breakers, they also hold the 3rd, 8th, 9th, 11th, 31st and 38th overall picks. It will be a busy start for them, seeing as they hold four of the 10 draft picks in the first round and then start off the second round with another pick.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live minute-by-minute 2017 NWSL College Draft coverage and commentary. Today, Thursday January 12, 2017, 40 out of almost 200 hopeful draft prospects will be selected by the 10 NWSL teams. The draft begins at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, but until then we’ll have some pre-draft analysis from me, Bianca Verar. Make sure you stay tuned and follow along.