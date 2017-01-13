2017 NWSL College Draft Results

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, Rose Lavelle. (Source: Jenny Chuang/VAVEL USA)

The 2017 NWSL College Draft happened earlier today. It was an exciting event with many talented players, which included some surprises along the way. 40 college seniors out of almost 200 were selected to play throughout the 10 teams in the National Women's Soccer League. An incredible feat in itself, but these women aren't quite playing with the big dogs yet. Some of these players will end up being stars for their teams, maybe even for the U.S. Women's National Team while others may fall short and not even see opening day.

Morgan Andrews giving her thank you speech after being drafted by Boston. | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

Below are the full results of the 2017 NWSL College draft, along with trades that happened along the way:

Round 1

No. 1 - Rose Lavelle - Wisconsin (Boston Breakers)

No 2 - Ashley Hatch - Brigham Young University (North Carolina Courage)

No. 3 - Morgan Andrews - Univ. of Southern California (Boston Breakers)

No. 4 - Kayla Mills - USC (Sky Blue FC)

No. 5 - Christina Gibbons - Duke (FC Kansas City)

No. 6 - Maddie Bauer - Stanford (Seattle Reign)

No. 7 - Darian Jenkins - UCLA (North Carolina Courage)

No. 8 - Ifeoma Onumonu - Cal (Boston Breakers)

No. 9 - Margaret Purce - Harvard (Boston Breakers)

No. 10 - Miranda Freeman - USC (Sky Blue FC)

Round 2

No. 11 - Michele Vasconeclos - BYU (Chicago Red Stars)*

No. 12 - Morgan Proffitt - Marquette (Chicago Red Stars)

No. 13 - Toni Payne - Duke (FC Kansas City)

No. 14 - Rachel Hill - Univ. of Connecticut (Portland Thorns)

No. 15 - Jane Campbell - Stanford (Houston Dash)

No. 16 - Katie Johnson - USC (Seattle Reign)**

No. 17 - Stephanie Ribeiro - UConn (FC Kansas City)

No 18 - Savannah Jordan - Florida (Portland Thorns)

No 19 - Lindsay Agnew - Ohio State (Washington Spirit)

No 20 - Claire Wagner - Clemson (North Carolina Courage)***

Round 3

No. 21 - Tyler Lussi - Princeton (Portland Thorns)****

No. 22 - Danica Evans - Colorado - (Orlando Pride)

No. 23 - Kailen Sheridan - Clemson (Sky Blue FC)

No. 24 - Madison Tiernan - Rutgers (Sky Blue FC)

No. 25 - Alexis Shaffer - Univ. of Virginia (FC Kansas City)

No. 26 - Arielle Ship - Cal (Seattle Reign)

No. 27 - Jaycie Johnson - Nebraska (North Carolina Courage)***

No. 28 - Nichelle Prince - Ohio State (Houston Dash)^

No. 29 - Meggie Dougherty Howard - Florida (Washington Spirit)

No. 30 - Catrina Atanda - Clemson (Sky Blue FC)

Round 4

No. 31 - Samantha Prudhomme - USC (Boston Breakers)

No. 32 - Nikolette Driesse - Penn State (Orlando Pride)

No. 33 - Erin Smith - Rugters (Houston Dash)

No. 34 - McKenzie Meehan - Boston College (Sky Blue FC)

No. 35 - Rashida Beal - Minnesota (FC Kansas City)

No. 36 - Cameron Castleberry - Univ. of North Carolina (Washington Spirit)

No. 37 - Kristen McNabb - UVA (Seattle Reign)

No. 38 - Haley Dowd - Boston College (Boston Breakers)

No. 39 - Lauren Kaskie - UCLA (Chicago Red Stars)

No. 40 - Caroline Flynn - Nebraska (Portland Thorns)

Trades

* Chicago Red Stars acquire No. 11 pick in 2017 NWSL Draft from Boston Breakers for a second round pick in 2018 NWSL Draft and a 2018 international spot.

** Seattle Reign acquire No. 16 pick in 2017 NWSL Draft from Chicago Red Stars for a first round pick in the 2018 NWSL Draft.

*** Portland Thorns acquire No. 18 overall pick in 2017 NWSL Draft from North Carolina Courage in exchange for the No. 20 and No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft.

**** Portland Thorns acquire No. 21 overall pick in 2017 NWSL Draft from Chicago Red Stars for a second and third round pick in the 2018 NWSL Draft.

^ Houston Dash acquire No. 28 overall pick in 2017 NWSL Draft from Chicago Red Stars for a second round pick in the 2018 NWSL Draft.