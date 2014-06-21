2014 NASCAR Nationwide Series Live Race and Results from Road America

What a race at Road America today. It had it all rain delays, battles for the lead, crashes and a last lap pass for the win to get their first every victory in the NASCAR Nationwide Series. Thanks for joining me Mark Smith for today's coverage on the race on VAVEL USA and onto next week at ​Kentucky Motor Speedway.

Post-race: Race winner Gaughan says: "Life hasn't been easy for the Gaughan family recently and I'm so happy to finally go to victory lane."

Post-race: Elliott ​who finished fourth says: "I don't think the #22 showed us a lot of respect on the last lap and racing in the rain was just wow."

Post-race: Tagliani who restarted in 23rd with two laps to go finished in second and only one second behind Gaughan, ​what a finish for the road course racer

Post-race: Gaughan will go to victory lane after 98 attempts in the ​NASCAR Nationwide Series

Last lap: Chequered Flag. Brendan Gaughan wins at ​Road America

Last lap: Kevin O'Connell in third is still in with a chance as he passes ​Elliott

Last lap: Gaughan to the lead passed ​Elliott

White Flag: Elliott leads Gaughan ​after taking the lead on the restart

Green Flag: GWC Attempt 1. Green flag back in the air and we are racing again at ​Road America

Caution: Tagliani gets a push to pit road and gets some fuel in the car and will restart 23rd as the leaders are in the pits

White Flag: 1 lap to go. Caution is out for the stopped car of Marks who was out of fuel and we will have a Green White Chequered and Tagliani ​is out of fuel

2 laps to go: Coming to the stripe Tagliani has a lead of 3.5 seconds over ​Gaughan

3 laps to go: Gaughan has cut the lead to four seconds as Tagliani ​is still trying to save fuel

4 laps to go: Gaughan has halved the gap to Tagliani ​in two laps and will now be the favourite to win the race

4 laps to go: Tagliani still has a five second lead over Gaughan who has just taken second place from ​Scott

5 laps to go: Gaughan can now see Scott n front of him and is still closing the gap to leader ​Tagliani

5 laps to go: Tagliani and Scott ​are not 100% sure if they can make it to the end of the race

6 laps to go: Gaughan who is nine seconds back from Tagliani is the fastest car on the track and could take the win late on as points leader Smith ​is on pit road

7 laps to go: Hornish Jr goes wide and drops to fifth place as Bliss and C. Buescher ​get together but keep going

7 laps to go: Sadler is on pit road as he has a flat right rear tyre and Marks ​who was running really well goes wide and is now out of contention

8 laps to go: Bayne has a lot of damage and is on pit road and he is going to the garage. Jeremy Clemets spun around but carries on going as the first two have a five second lead over Hornish Jr

9 laps to go: Looks like Tagliani is saving fuel as Scott ​is right behind him

10 laps to go: Scott is upto second as Bayne is not happy with Dillon ​and is looking for revenge

10 laps to go: Tagliani gets a great restart as Hornish Jr ​goes wide and drops to fourth

Green Flag: With ten laps to go green flag is back in the air and we are racing again at ​Road America

Caution. Top four stay on the track as Gaughan ​is the first of the leaders on pit road

Caution. Leaders should be on pit road for what should be their last scheduled pit stop of the race. But there will be one more lap under caution to allow the rest of the field to catch up

13 laps to go: Caution. ​The #74 car is out of power in the Canada turn and stops on the track where he can't get off the circuit

14 laps to go: Tagliani is continuing to pull away from Hornish Jr. Marks is the fastest car on the track and was three second faster than the leader last time around. Elliott ​has been off the track and has grass on the grille

14 laps to go: Bayne is reporting that he may have a flat tyre and will bring it to pit road as he races ​Habul

15 laps to go: Marks along with Tagliani ​is the fastest car on the track and has moved up into third place

16 laps to go: Bayne who was running fifth went too hot into turn eleven and went straight off into the grass but recovers and is well down in the running order

16 laps to go: Tagliani leads by seven seconds over Hornish Jr as Scott ​is back into fifth after going off earlier

17 laps to go: Marks has recovered from his spin and is into fourth place. Sadler drifts around turn ten and carries on going and Armstrong has damage and plows into the grass but keeps going. Tagliani ​has a big lead out front

17 laps to go: Gaughan is once again in the grass and he loses some spots into the straight away as Dillon ​is reporting he has no fourth gear

17 laps to go: Elliott is taking some good advice from his dad Bill Elliott who is a NASCAR ​legend on how to chase down the leaders, he is currently in fourth

18 laps to go: Great three car battle for seventh between Reed, Sadler and Bayne who all keep swapping positions each turn. Tagliani ​has a five second lead out front

19 laps to go: Pole sitter Tagliani seems to be the driver who can handle the wet conditions best so far. Into turn seven Ryan Reed lost control and smashed into Gaughan but they both kept going as Reed ​has some damage

20 laps to go: Tagliani continues to lead whilst the rain is falling heavy. Justin Marks tries to make a pass on Bayne but just goes wide as Elliott ​goes into fourth

21 laps to go: Scott passes Bayne ​for third place into turn ten

21 laps to go: Tagliani into the lead after Hornish Jr ​goes wide out of turn one

Lap 28: Hornish Jr goes to the lead into turn one. Habul spins out of turn one and Dakoda Armstrong was in the grass out of turn three but gets going again. Tagliani made a move for the lead but over drove it. Hornish Jr leads the lap

Green Flag: After another rain delay the green flag is back in the air and we are racing once again at ​Road America

Caution. Scott ​was the leader coming off pit road but lost it out of turn two and has picked up grass on the grille

Caution. Now that all drivers are having to put on the wet tyres, if they need to pit later in the race it is up to them if they change tyres back to slicks, that is how it works in the NASCAR Nationwide Series

Caution. NASCAR has made the call that it is mandatory for the drivers to come down pit road and out on the wet tyres. Crew Chiefs ​are saying that it will be exciting for the fans but edgy for the drivers

Caution. ​Much like the start of the race when it was delayed for an hour, where it is too dry to put on the wet tyres and too wet to race with the slicks on and race control is debating what to do

Caution. NASCAR ​is telling the drivers to prepare their wet tyres as there is a big cell of rain in the area that could cover the track for the remainder of this race. If that is the case it will be a new experience to race in the wet for most of these drivers

Caution. Halfway report: Hornish Jr has been dominant for the most part of this race and with only the one caution for an incident involving the #87. Most recently NASCAR has brought the caution out for the weather

Lap 25: Halfway. Caution is thrown by NASCAR for the rain that is falling on the track

Lap 24: C. Buescher has been on pit road and will need a caution to make it on one more stop. Rain is being reported near the track which could change things up a bit

Lap 24: Some drivers reporting that they are saving fuel so that they can make it on one more stop if the race goes green until the end

Lap 23: Hornish Jr had a lead of 3.5 seconds over second place ​Tagliani

Lap 22: Dillon is reporting that the smoke is coming from the car on the straightaways as well now. Hornish Jr remains out from from pole sitter ​Tagliani

Lap 21: Bliss in the #19 car has some troubles going into turn one but keeps hold of the car. After starting at the rear Bayne has made it into the top five. Hornish Jr ​has lead all but two laps today

Lap 20: Dillon has smoke coming from the car when going into the left and turns. Tagliani is closing on leader ​Hornish Jr

Lap 19: Tommy Joe Martins is being called to pit road as there is smoke coming from the rear end of the car

Lap 19: Gaughan back on pit road as he is in his window to make it on one more stop after this, but also to clean the grille once more.Tagliani is up into second after passing ​C. buescher

Lap 18: Lally who elected to stay out is now holding up some of the drivers behind him, but he is a road course racer and will be able hold his own. Hornish Jr ​has a 2.5 second lead

Lap 17: Hornish Jr goes back to the lead as Gaughan ​lost control slightly and went off

Lap 17: On the previous lap Hornish Jr and Scott ​both went off at the same turn and collected debris on their grilles

Lap 16: Hornish Jr restarted in eigth and was into second by turn eight as Gaughan ​leads this lap

Lap 16: Gaughan pulls away as Hornish Jr makes up a number of spots to get into second

Green Flag: Green flag back in the air and we are racing again at ​Road America

Caution. Leaders are on pit road as Gaughan stays out and will have the lead, but Scott ​gains three spots and wins the race off pit road

Caution. Kwasniewski ​has no gears and he is stopped on the track and will have to get a push back to pit lane and change the transmission

Lap 13: Caution. Two problems on the track as Kenny Habul spins in the middle of the corner after contact with the #44 and the #87 of Barrett ​plows it into the barrier

Lap 12: In the past two laps Smith has closed the gap to Hornish Jr by one second. Hornish Jr may be in fuel saving mode or Smith ​may be just driving well

Lap 11: Hornish Jr has started to catch the back end of the field and this could allow Smith ​to close the gap

Lap 10: Sadler is not running at his best and this is a result of being on tyres that have more laps on from qualifying and he is in 13th. Kwasniewski loses control and has debris on his grille, will be coming to pit road soon

Lap 9: All of the laps so far have been run under green, in the last race here the longest green flag run was 12 laps. Hornish Jr ​remains out front

Lap 8: Hornish Jr continues to lead but the gap to Smith in second is closing, as pole sitter Tagliani is into third

Lap 8: Scott has moved into fifth spot after passing Dillon, but almost gives the spot back after running wide

Lap 7: Gaughan is having to make an unscheduled pit stop as he can't get the grille clean

Lap 7: Gaughan ​is reporting that the engine is overheating as there is a lot of grass trapped in the grille after he went off a few laps ago

Lap 6: After having a great practice session and a good run in qualifying Hornish Jr has not put a wheel wrong and is still out front by three seconds

Lap 6: Chris Buescher ​made a green flag pit stop but will have to come back down after being caught speeding on pit lane, this will be very costly for the team

Lap 5: Hornish Jr has lead the first five laps of the race as points leader Smith ​is now in second

Lap 5: Problems for Gaughan ​as he is loosing spots and it is because he lost control and went off the track.

Lap 4: Some drivers already on pit road as part of their strategy to make it on a certain amount of stops. Horniah Jr has stretched his lead to two second over Gaughan as Tagliani ​moves to fourth

Lap 4: Six cars are already out of the race mainly the part time teams who don't have the budget to compete and a surprise that there has been no major contact so far.

Lap 3: Almost contact between Kwasniewski and Tagliani into turn four as Hornish Jr remains out front

Lap 3: Trevor Bayne is on the move after starting at the back he has just gone into 14th place

Lap 2: Pole sitter Tagliani ​is down in fifth after being cautious on the start

Lap 2: Hornish Jr has a one second lead over Gaughan, ​still amazes me how he doesn't have a full time ride

Lap 2: Change for second place as Gaughan goes passed ​Kwasniewski

Lap 1: Anxious start from the drivers as the were worried about the track conditions. Kwasniewski took the lead into turn one but through turn four Hornish Jr went to the point. Dillon and pole sitter Tagliani had contact. Hornish Jr ​leads lap one

Green Flag: At long last the green flag is in the air and we are racing at Road America

Pre-race: NASCAR has just announced that they are giving the one to go, but drivers are still reporting heavy rain on the track.

Pre-race: ​Cars are rolling once more off pit road and they are ready to get this race under way after the pace laps. Race control reporting that there are still spots of rain, but there is no signal that they are going to get the one to go soon.

Delayed start: Hall of famer Dale Jarrett speaking to Hornish Jr during this delay asks what he sees on the track at the minute, Hornish Jr says: "Turn two seemed to be the worst, but the pace laps are slow and I think if we had have been racing it would have for drier a lot wuicker than it will do now and I'm ready to go so I just want to get racing."

Delayed start: NASCAR has told the drivers to bring their cars down pit road and park double file at the exit until they can get the track dry enough to go racing with slicks or make the decision to go racing with wet tyres.

Delayed start. NASCAR has decided to wave off the start of the race as there is rain falling in parts of the track and without wet tyres on the cars it will be a big pile up going into turn one at the minute.

Pre-race: Engines have been fired and the cars are rolling off the pit road to being the warm-up laps before the bumping and banging gets underway at ​Road America.

Pre-race: In last years Camping World Truck Series road course race Ty Dillon and Chase Elliott got together on the final turn and Elliott went on to win the race. It will be interesting to see what happened today if they are near each other on this four mile track.

Pre-race: Pole sitter Alex Tagliani in pre race says: "We need to make sure that we don't over drive the car and just drive it to its limit and if we stay out of trouble we could grab the win today." Also Sam Hornish Jr says: "We have a good car and if we can stay out of the way of the drivers getting to over excited behind us we will have a good day, it's 50 laps and a lot can happen in that time."

Pre-race: Pre race ceremonies are about to get underway. Get ready for a great flyover and rendition of the national anthem. Then the engines will be fired and this NASCAR Nationwide Series ​race will get underway.

Pre-race: With last years winner of the race Aj Allmendinger not in the field there will no back to back winner. Two drivers are racing both Road America and the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Sonoma tomorrow and they are JJ Yeley and ​Landon Cassill.

Pre-race: With just under an hour to go until the drop of the green flag who is your pick for the race today? I'm going for Tagliani or Hornish Jr. ​Both have been unbelievable in practice and qualifying and it will be hard for anyone stopping them taking the win unless they are involved in an incident during the race.

1.30 PM EST: Qualifying has finished and Alex Tagliani takes the Coors Light pole award for today's race and it is even more of an achievement for him because he hasn't been in a NASCAR since 2012. The top five for tonight's race is Tagliani, Kwasniewski, Smith, Hornish Jr and Gaughan. All five of these drivers were strong in practice as well yesterday.

​1.25 PM EST: During the first round of qualifying Derrick Cope brought out an early caution after spinning in turn eight at the start of the session. The red flag was brought out momentarily after two of the cars had trouble in one of the turns and there were a number of changes at the top of the board during the 30 minutes.

1.20 PM EST: After the first round of knockout qualifying twelve drivers moved onto the second and final round and they were the #2, #62, #54, #31, #22, #3, #42, #60, #7, #11, #9 and the #55. Points leader Regan Smith made it through along with Elliott Sadler, rookie Dylan Kwasniewski and rookie Chase Elliott who will already start at the rear of the field and Alex Tagliani in the #22 car.

1.15 PM EST: It is the first time since 2012 that open-wheel specialist Alex Tagliani will be making a start in NASCAR and after his performance in practice he may be on for a good results and possibly take the win.

1.10 PM EST: Some track facts for today's race at the only road course race of the season in the NASCAR Nationwide Series: The track opened in 1955, the track is four miles long, the race will be 50 laps long to make up the 200 mile race distance and in last years Nationwide Series race driver Aj Allmendinger ​went to victory lane.

1.00 PM EST: Throughout the practice session there were a number of cautions, but nothing serious that will cause any of the drivers to go to a back-up car for today's race. Tommy Joe Martins brought out the first one after spinning in turn three, James Buescher was next after a spin off turn 8 and Kenny Habul went off the track at turn 13 and spun.

12.50 PM EST: Nationwide Series points leader Regan Smith was fourth in the practice session and fellow full-time driver Brendan Gaughan rounded ot the top five. Rookie sensation Chase Elliott was only able to run half a lap in the lengthend practice session because his #9 NAPA Auto Parts car suffered engine problems and he had to return to the garage.

12.45 PM EST: Full-time Nationwide Series driver Brian Scott was second in the only practice session with a speed of 108.183mph and Team Penske's road course specialist Alex Tagliani was third on the leaderboard with a speed of 108.064mph and is proving his credentials on the only road course race of the season.

12.40 PM EST: Three practice sessions were scheduled to be run around this road course for the Nationwide Series drivers, but the first two sessions were rained out and NASCAR decided to lengthen the third session which part-time Nationwide Series driver Sam Hornish Jr topped with a speed of 108.189mph.

12.30 PM EST: Welcome to today's coverage of the NASCAR Nationwide Series race live from Road America for the Gardner Denver 200. I'm Mark Smith and I will be bringing you lap by lap coverage of the race today which will be 50 laps in length on this four mile road course.