Live UNOH 225: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In Kentucky

Johnny Sauter is the Camping World Truck Series point leader. He leads second place Matt Crafton by eight points.

The top five finishers from tonight's UNOH 225: Kyle Busch, Darrel Wallace Jr., Ryan Blaney, Timothy Peters, Brad Keselowski.

Random fan in the crowd yelling "YOU SUCK KYLE". Come on man, don't hate on what is better than you.

And the burnouts begin for the driver they call "Rowdy".

For the fifth time this season in the sixth race he's been in the Truck Series, Kyle Busch will win the UNOH 225 in Kentucky!

WHITE FLAG

2 To Go: Kyle Busch has this race all but won.

4 To Go: One more caution drastically changes this race.

5 To Go: Keselowski fell back a little on the restart. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch drove away from Darrel Wallace.

7 To Go: Busch to the lead! Wallace challenging!

8 to Go: GREEN FLAG

10 To Go: The first truck on fresh tires will be Brad Keselowski in the fourth spot. Busch, Blaney, Wallace all stayed out.

12 To Go: Caleb Holman was slow on the track. And this race just got a little more interesting.

12 To Go: CAUTION

14 To Go: In case you're keeping track at home, Kyle Busch is leading Brad Keselowski by over eleven seconds.

19 To Go: Unless a caution comes out, Kyle Busch has this thing well in hand with no threat at all.

20 To Go: Kyle Busch leads over second place Ryan Blaney by 3.5 seconds.

24 To Go: Well Brad Keselowski just leap frogged Peters and Hornaday. Keselowski is now up to the fourth spot.

25 To Go: Timmothy Peters will get around Ron Hornaday. That is for the fourth spot.

31 To Go: After an intense battle for position, Timmothy Peters Finally gets around Matt Crafton for the fifth spot. Brad Keselowski is also up to sixth.

34 To Go: Brad Keselowski is a nomad! Up to the 8th spot.

43 To Go: Remember when Austin Dillon was in the fifth spot? Well, now he's back in the 14th spot.

46 To Go: Kyle Busch will assume the lead.

47 To Go: GREEN FLAG

50 To Go: All the leaders come down, and Brad Keselowski will have to come back in, as the wrench is still in his chasis.

51 To Go: We may see dirvers come down for what may be their final pit stop under this yellow flag.

52 To Go: Kyle Busch is the new leader. The reason for the caution is that Johnny Sauter lost control of his truck, over corrected, and slammed into the outside wall.

52 To Go: CAUTION

54 To Go: On another note, Austin Dillon has gotten his truck all the way to the fifth spot. He's having a pretty nice day, but there may be potential for more.

55 to Go: Kyle Busch to the outside! He desperetely wants the lead!

58 To Go: Kyle Busch has driven up to the bumper of Brad keselowski, and Kyle wants the lead back.

64 To Go: Early in the going, we saw Kyle Busch Motorsports in the top two spots. As it now stands, the top two spots belong to Brad Keselowski Racing. Brad Keselowski is the leader and Ryan Blaney is in the second spot.

67 To Go: And just as easily, Kyle Busch is now already in the third spot.

68 To Go: Without even the slightest bit of a struggle, Brad Keselowski has assumed the lead.

69 To Go: GREEN FLAG

73 To Go: Most of the leaders come down pit road. Ryan Blaney is the first truck off of pit road. Kyle Busch and Darrel Wallace both lost a number of spots. And the new leader is Brad Keselowski, as he did not come down pit road.

74 To Go: John Wes Townley just lost control of his truck in turns three and four, and he spins out, bringing the yellow flag back out.

74 To Go: CAUTION

Lap 76: Now past half way through the race, Kyle Busch has a choke hold down on the rest of the field.

Lap 71: Austin Dillon has moved up the the fourteenth spot. Do we ever have some hard chargers in this field.

Lap 68: Ryan Blaney has mvoed up to the fourth spot. Brad Keselowski is up to sixth.

Lap 67: Kyle Busch right back to the lead on the restart.

Lap 66: GREEN FLAG

Lap 63: Coery Lajoie made hard enough contact with the wall to bring out the yellow flag.

Lap 63: CAUTION

We appologize for the technical difficulties. Pretty big day here for VAVEL USA.

Lap 56: Brad Keselowski is now the leader. We'll se how long he can last up front.

Lap 55: Johnny Sauter is now on pit road from the lead.

Lap 53: Johnny Sauter is the current leader with pit stops still being made.

Lap 51: Brad Keselowski will likely lead some laps as he came down for a pit stop during the second caution.

Lap 51: Kyle Busch will now give up the lead to make his pit stop.

Lap 49: German Quiroga is the first truck on pit road.

Lap 48: It's almost time for the first set of green flag pit stops. If the race were to go a good stretch of green, we only need to make two stops tonight.

Lap 43: Well, it seems as though Kyle Busch has driven away from second place Darrel Wallace.

Lap 41: Ron Hornaday is not in favor of his truck right now. Tight and loose all over the track, he can't make up his mind.

Lap 37: Timmothy Peters gets around Jeb Burton for the fourth spot.

Lap 36: New leader is Kyle Busch.

Lap 33: NOW, Brad Keselowski has actually made it to the top ten. Sorry for the prematurity.

Lap 27: Brad Keselowski had to start in the back of the field due to making changes to his truck. He's now up to the 10th spot.

Lap 25: Darrel Wallace and Kyle Busch have a three second lead over third place Jeb Burton. Kyle Busch Motorsports is on a roll tonight.

Lap 19: Darrel Wallace continues to lead, but he is not able to drive away from second place Kyle Busch. But those two are racing in their own zip code.

Lap 15: They're going three wide into turn one. On an old, bumpy surface, that's not a very wise move.

Lap 14: Darrel Wallace assumes the lead yet again.

Lap 13: GREEN FLAG

Lap 11: Quick synopsis. When the green flag is out, these trucks are going very fast.

Lap 9: Bryan Silas spun out off of turn four, and the yellow flag waves for the second time in the first ten laps.

Lap 9: CAUTION

Lap 8: Darrel Wallace has now assumed the lead.

Lap 7: GREEN FLAG

Lap 5: Matt Crafton is missing his side skirt already.

Lap 4: Pit road it open, but of course the front runners will stay out.

Lap 3: Pretty hot start there. Debris on the track from when Townley hit the wall.

Lap 3: CAUTION

Lap 2: John Wes Townley is in the wall, and now Darrel Wallace is in the lead.

Lap 2: Kyle Busch will assume the lead to start the race.

Lap 1: GREEN FLAG

8:16 The trucks are on the track for their pace laps. This race is 225 miles, stratching 150 laps around the 1.5 miles Kentucky Speedway.

8:10: Drivers, start your engines.

8:09: Not so sure about the weather, but those clouds in the background don't look too friendly.

8:05: Mediocre Anthem. Lets just get the racing started.

8:03: And now prayer begins.

7:56: Preparing for the opening ceremonies for tonights race. Do not miss a beat of the coverage here at VAVEL USA.

7:52: Already forgot her name, but that woman will be a crew chief in her future. Guarantee it.

7:43: There's about to be a segment on Fox Sports 1 about a pit crewwoman. As you can tell, the tide in the sport is drastically changing.

7:41: Only half an hour left until the fun begins. Make sure you are ready to go racing.

7:33: When there are Cup regulars in lower series' races, they tend to get out of hand quickly. With Kyle Busch starting on the pole tonight, is this going to be the same case, or will a challenger come up to take the crown tonight.

7:28 Brad Keselowski is lurking tonight. He wants his first career win in the Truck Series. The question isn't really if he'll ever get it. If he can win a championship in the top two series', he should definitely be able to win a race in the Truck Series. The real question is when will he get it.

7:21: Is anyone banking on Darrel Wallace to win tonight? He's going to have to beat an elite Sprint Cup driver, but it's starting to look as though Darrel is finally hitting his groove. He could take his second win in a row tonight.

7:19: Hope you guys have gotten your dinner. Your lovely host hasn't yet. But Raman Noodles are coming shortly. Hopefully you get something for festive and entertaining to eat.

7:14: Currently, the Nationwide Series drivers are on the track taking part in their first practice of the weekend.

7:11: Kyle Busch Motorsports sweeping the front row for tonight's race with Kyle Busch himself on the pole, and Darrel Wallace to start right beside him.

7:05: Here is the starting lineup for tonight's UNOH 225 from Kentucky:

Row 1: Kyle Busch, Darrel Wallace Jr.

Row 2: Jeb Burton, Ben Kennedy.

Row 3: Johnny Sauter, German Quiroga.

Row 4: Timothy Peters, Ron Hornday Jr.

Row 5: Joey Coulter, Ryan Blaney.

Row 6: Matt Crafton, Tayler Malsam.

Row 7: Max Gresham, Brad Keselowski.

Row 8: Corey Lajoie, Bryan Silas.

Row 9: John Wes Townley, Joe Nemechek.

Row 10: Chase Pistone, Mason Mingus.

Row 11: Caleb Holman, Adam Edwards.

Row 12: Tyler Young, Austin Dillon.

Row 13: J.J Yeley, T.J Bell.

Row 14: Jimmy Weller III, Jennifer Jo Cobb.

Row 15: Justin Jennings, Charles Lewandowski.

Row 16: Norm Benning, Ryan Ellis.

7:04: And welcome back to VAVEL USA.

5:26: As the second round starts, Austin Dillon is already into the wall.

5:10: To end any confusion there may be, the times from the last round do not count for the drivers who move on. They get to do it all over again.

5:07: The first round of qualifying has ended. To no one's surprise, Kyle Busch was the fastest driver to take time. The top 24 advance. And we now move on to tround two of qualifying.

5:06: Corry Lajoye, are pretty successful driver in the ARCA Racing Series will be making his first career Truck Series start tonight. Best of luck to the youngster giving it his first go-round tonight.

5:04: A lot of potential energy yet to come on to the track before tonights race. There's two more rounds of qualifying, and Nationwide Series practice yet to be held on the track. Has it yet been mentioned that we are racing under the lights tonight?

5:02: Bell, Yeley, and Weller all on the bubble to make it to the next round. Those drivers are currently 24th, 25th, and 26th respectively.

5:00: With a little more than 11 minutes left in qualifying, Kyle Busch still holds the fastest time in segment one of three that will be ran.

4:58: Also worth noting that last years winner of this race is not going to defend his crown. Ty Dillon will be missing from the action tonight, even though the Nationwide Series is also in Kentucky. That may be a bad move on his part. It would be the only good finish he gets all weekend.

4:53: And it's also really irking how NASCAR has these drivers qualify. They do all of their practice, qualifying, and racing on the same day. Really rediculous and hard on the driver, and the equiptment. Lord knows that most of these Truck teams aren't heavily funded. It's almost like NASCAR is begging for this series to just go away.

4:51: The top 24 trucks from this session will advance to the next round. So far, only 23 trucks have taken a lap around.

4:49: Johnny Sauter was yet another driver who had something strong going for him, but the bumps here in Kentucky are to die for. And in all actuality, the bumps do kill a lot of solid runs.

4:48: Obviously joking about the no wall thing.

4:47: Really, the green wall around the track is so annoying. Please turn the wall white or have no wall at all.

4:46: Kyle Busch has lept to the top spot as droves of trucks are now beginning to come on to the track for their first run of qualifying.

4:45: Brad Keselowski had a very solid run going for his number 19 trcuk, but slid up the hill coming off turn four. He sits in the fourth position in the waking moments of qualifying.

4:42: Trucks are taking to the track now for their time trial runs. We will keep you posted on who advances to the next round and who has the top speed of all the competitors.

4:39: It's pretty shocking that Austin Dillon is actually competing in this race. he'll be a wild card in determining the winner, that's for sure. But the last time Austin ran in the Truck Series, he won the race at the dirt track, Eldora. Chances are, he still knowa how to get it done in one of these trucks. Look for him to be a big factor tonight in the 20 truck.

4:36: As we speak right now, the drivers are about to take the track for their qualifying session. German Quiroga was fastest in both practices ran this morning and after noon. He's looking to be the biggest threat to take on the pole position for tonight's race. Along with Kyle Busch, and Timothy Peters, there are going to be some strong trucks up front tonight. That's nothing less than a promise.

4:32: Sprint Cup drivers in tonights race will include Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch. Other drivers with Sprint Cup backgrounds are J.J Yeley, and Joe Nemechek. It's not the most star studded field the Truck Series has ever seen, but still, all Cup drivers pose a huge threat when we speak of the lower series'.

4:30: Welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the UNOH 225 from the Kentucky Motor Speedway. My name is Steven Patrick, perfectly preapred to get you through all of the carnage and action that the worlds toughest truckers are about to endure. Tonight, the Truck Series regulars will be put to the full test with the return of Sprint Cup drivers in the starting lineup for the action. Drivers get ready for a challenge, get ready for battle, in Kentucky.