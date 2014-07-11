Camping World RV Sales 301 Preview

This Sunday the Sprint Cup Series will face the 19th race of the season, at a track that NASCAR has yet to see anything like. Drivers will buckle up for racing at the "Magic Mile", also known as the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Jeff Gordon enters the race with a 24 point lead over second place, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The defending winner of this race is Michael Waltrip Racing driver Brian Vickers, who comes into the weekend without a win to grant his ticket to the Chase For The Sprint Cup. The last time the Sprint Cup Series was in New Hampshire, Matt Kenseth won the Sylvania 300.

Who wins the pole: It wouldn't be a shocker to see one of, if not both Penske cars on the front row for this race. They've been featured in the first overall starting spot too many times to count this season, and many times have shared the front row. Look for Penske driver Joey Logano to start on P1 Sunday. If you're looking for a darkhorse pole sitter, look none other than the "Rocket Man", Ryan Newman."

Who leads the most laps: A great, solid car is going to be up front all day. A Gibbs - Penske duel at the end of the race only sounds like an interesting race. But it could easily become heated, especially with drivers like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski in the fray. Look for Kyle Busch though to come from one of the top five starting positions to lead the most laps.

Who wins the race: A Penske - Gibbs duel this race will be until the very end. Only one driver from either of those two stables has won a race. That will change on Sunday as Joe Gibbs Racing finally takes all the momentum they've been building and send Matt Kenseth to victory lane for the first time this season.

Who leaves with the point lead: If Jeff Gordon blows a 27 point lead by the end of the weekend, something went very, very wrong.