Keselowski Dominates in the Camping World RV Sales 301

Brad Keselowski became the first driver to sweep the weekend of race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after he went to Victory Lane last night in a dominating performance for the #2 car.

Keselowski also dominated most of the race on Saturday afternoon in the Nationwide Series in the #22 Hertz car.

Pole sitter Kyle Busch finished in the runner-up position after leading the first 62 laps of the race in the #18 car, but he didn't have a car that was quick enough to keep up with the Team Penske driver.

Points leader before the race started, Jeff Gordon, in the #24 car finished in 26th after he ran out of fuel under the last caution of the race. Stewart Haas Racing driver, Kevin Harvick, in the #4 car also ran out of fuel on the last restart when in 3rd position to finish 25th.

The race began badly for six-time Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson as he had to make an unshcedules pit stop on lap eight after he sustained a flat left rear tire. When he rejoined the race on lap 10 he was in 42nd and one lap down as Mike Bliss had retired, but one lap later the new left rear tire exploded and ended Johnson's day.

The first incident of the race for 72 year old Morgan Shepherd came under the Johnson caution when he stalled and had to be pushed back to the pit lane. When the race got restarted Dale Earnhardt Jr, Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola were the big movers from their starting positions.

Gordon had problems on lap 44 when he reported having a really tight car and began to fall back, which resulted in him going to 26th at one point before the first green flag pit stops. By lap 47 Earnhardt Jr was already into the top ten after starting 28th.

Kyle Busch surrendered the lead on lap 62 when Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin, passed him into turn two and became the second leader of the race.

On lap 86, after the first round of green flag pit stops had concluded, Hamlin was still in the lead but four laps later on lap 90 Keselowski went into the lead for the first time in the 301 laps race at the same time that Stewart Haas Racing co-owner and driver Tony Stewart reported having alternator problems on the #14 car.

The second yellow flag of the day was thrown on lap 114 for debris on the track and Almirola in the #43, who started at the rear of the field because he crashed in practice and had to go into a back up car, was the beneficiary.

The leaders were on pit road but Kurt Busch, brother of former leader Kyle, had problems on pit road as he missed his pit stall when Hamlin was coming out of his pit. Rookie Kyle Larson was the leader on the restart as he stayed out under caution.

Lap 127 brought the fourth leader of the race as Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kenseth went to the point, but 12 laps later Keselowski was back in front as he was one of the drivers to get fuel and four tires on pit road under the last caution.

The third caution was displayed on lap 153 for debris again on the track and Jeff Burton in the #66 car was the beneficiary and got back onto the lead lap.

The restart on lap 158 saw Joey Logano, also of Team Penske, out front for the first time, but as they got underway there was trouble at the front as Jamie McMurray and Logano got together allowing the #15 of Clint Bowyer to get into the lead.

Lap 177 brought the fourth caution and the third one for debris on the back stretch. The newest restart went without incident and on lap 202 Team Penske were 1-2 with Keselowski out front once again.

Logano was in the wall on lap 212 as Shepherd got loose underneath him and sent them both into the wall bringing out the caution and sending them both to the garage area.

The restart on lap 220 saw Bowyer out front, but by lap 230 Keselowski was once the again the fastest car on the track and back to top of the leaderboard.

There was another yellow flag displayed on lap 249 for debris on the front stretch this time, possibly left over from Logano and Shepherds contact earlier. The restart on lap 255 saw Gordon and Hamlin in 1-2 as they stayed out under caution.

Keselowski was one of the drivers to pit and take four tires under the caution and by lap 270 he was back in front of the #11 and #24 and leading the field.

The Team Penske driver looked on course to easily win another race this season until the caution was displayed on lap 297 as rookie Justin Allgaeir and David Ragan made contact, sending the #51 of Allgaeir into the wall in turn four.

This sent the race into overtime and under the yellow flag the were a number of drivers who were close on making it on fuel, Gordon was the first casualty as he ran out in turn two. Then on the green white checkered attempt #1, Harvick ran out as he started to accelerate.

Keselowski and Kyle Busch managed to drive away from the chasing pack for the final two laps to finish in 1st and 2nd respectively. The victory for Keselowski meant he became the 13th different winner in 13 races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Crew Chief for the #2 car, Paul Wolfe, told the press: "All teams work hard in these garages, but it's not only about working hard. You also have to work smart and we are doing that but I've told everyone to keep it up."

Race winner Keselowski told TNT reported Matt Yocum: "It's a pleasure to have car like this and to have a team like this, we have been really good here the last few years but a good race and just a lot of fun driving around here."

The Sprint Cup Series takes it's final break next week before the final stretch of 17 races to the last race of the season at Homestead Miami Speedway. The historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the next race on the 27th of July.