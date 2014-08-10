Tony Stewart Out Of Action At Watkins Glen

This morning at a media presser, team director of Stewart - Haas Racing Greg Zippadeli announced that owner/driver Tony Stewart will be out of action for the Cheez It 355 at The Glen. Regan Smith will be the driver of the 14 car on Sunday afternoon at the road course after competing at Watkins Glen the day before in Zippo 200 for the NASCAR Nationwide Series.

Tony himself made the decision to sit out of the race after an altercation on Saturday night at the Canandaigua Motorsports Park, a dirt track in up state New York, about two hours away from Watkins Glen International.

The altercation occured on lap 14 of a 25 lap race when Tony Stewart got into 20 year old Kevin Ward Jr. in turn one. Ward would exit his car to and walk down the track to give the traditional "what were you doing" look. When Tony came back around the track, he struck Kevin Ward with the right side of his car, and flung Ward about 50 feet. The video below will give show this.

In the video, you can hear what many people to believe be Tony gun the engine as he passes Kevin Ward under the yellow flag.

An ambulance took Kevin Ward to the nearest hospital, but he died before he arrived, said the Ontario County Sherrif Phillip C. Povero.

Kevin Ward was competing in his fifth season in the Empire Super Sprints Series at the Canandaigua Motorsports Park. He had been racing sprint cars for 16 years, since he was 4 years old.

A competitor who swerved to miss Kevin Ward was quoted saying "Our deepest condolences go to the entire Ward Family. We are one huge ESS family, you will be truly missed bud! #RIP13." on Twitter.

An police investigation has also swarmed onto the lap of Tony Stewart. Sherrif Povero has said that Tony is cooperating nicely with the police in their efforts.

Mike Arning, who is the spokesman for Tony Stewart is quoted saying " A tragic accident took place last night during a sprint car race in which Tony Stewart was participating, Tony was unhurt, but a fellow competitor lost his life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

VAVEL USA sends our thoughts and prayers to the entire Ward family in this time of grieving.