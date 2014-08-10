Tony Stewart Out Of Action At Watkins Glen

This morning at a media presser, team director of Stewart - Haas Racing Greg Zippadeli announced that owner/driver Tony Stewart will be out of action for the Cheez It 355 at The Glen. Regan Smith will be the driver of the 14 car on Sunday afternoon at the road course after competing at Watkins Glen the day before in Zippo 200 for the NASCAR Nationwide Series.

Tony himself made the decision to sit out of the race after an altercation on Saturday night at the Canandaigua Motorsports Park, a dirt track in up state New York, about two hours away from Watkins Glen International. 

The altercation occured on lap 14 of a 25 lap race when Tony Stewart got into 20 year old Kevin Ward Jr. in turn one. Ward would exit his car to and walk down the track to give the traditional "what were you doing" look. When Tony came back around the track, he struck Kevin Ward with the right side of his car, and flung Ward about 50 feet. The video below will give show this.