NASCAR Indefinitely Suspends Kurt Busch

BREAKING NEWS - NASCAR have indefinitely suspended Sprint Cup Series driver Kurt Busch.

The suspension is a result of Kent County (Del.) Family Court commissioner David Jones said he believed that Busch had "manually strangled" ex-girlfriend Patricia Driscoll.

Jones found that Driscoll provided a "false testimony" during the hearing but believed enough of the independent evidence that existed.

In a 25 page report it was mentioned that the commissioner beileved there was a "substantial likelihood" that Busch may commit a similar offence in the future.

It is reported that XFinity Series driver Regan Smith will take Buschs place in the Haas Automation Chevrolet #41 for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Busch must also not contact Driscoll in anyway and has to be evaluated for mental health problems in the near future.

NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell told the press at Daytona International Speedway: "Based on the findings of the hearing and what we already knew Kurt Busch has been indefinitely suspended.

"NASCAR has made it very clear that if there is any type of behaviour like this we will act on it.

"Kurt can appeal the decision but Stewart Haas Racing if fully aware of the situation and our decision."

In addition Chevrolet has also indefinitely suspended its relationship with the #41 team for the near future.