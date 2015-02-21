2015 NASCAR Daytona 500 Live Race Results
Joey Logano led 31 laps and one of them was the last. Congrats to Logano on a great race and great finish. 

Casey Mears finished a fantastic sixth place. David Gililand finsihes 11th. Both did suprisingly well, but the crash at the end helped. 

Crazy green-white-checkered finish. Logano pulls ahead, withstands some challenges and then there’s a huge wreck on the backstretch in the white flag lap. Nascar throws the caution ending the race under yellow and Logano will win.

Back on that first lap, Austin Dillon tipped Gordon and that started the crash at the back of the pack. 

Joey Logano is your 2015 Daytona 500 winner. 

JOEY LOGANO RUNS AWAY WITH THE DAYTONA 500!

1 Laps To Go: Earnhardt doing work and making his move, but a crash. 

2 Laps To Go: GREEN FLAG!

The red flag has now been lifted. It was six minutes, 42 seconds. When the race goes green, there will be two laps remaining in the Daytona 500.

Field reset: Red flag is now being displayed at Daytona to clean up the Justin Allgaier-Ty Dillon wreck.

2 Laps To Go: A red flag has been issued to clean up the mess after Algeria spun out. 

3 Laps To Go: CAUTION. Algeria spun out at the back of the pack. Ty Dillon blrew a tire. 

5 Laps To Go: Earnhardt and Gordon making inside pushes with Johnson

7 Laps To Go: Logano is way ahead of the pack, but they catch him in seconds. 

9 Laps To Go: Three-wide all the way back. This is going to be a photo-finish. 

10 Laps To Go: Jeff Gordon sits in fifth place. He has appeared up front after falling behind. 

11 Laps To Go: Now its Hamlin, Truex Jr., and Johnson out in front. 

12 Laps To Go: Top three of Johnson, Logano and Hamlin are trying to pull away single-file. Chaos behind them.

15 Laps To Go: Casey Mears in eighth place, it would be crazy if he won this thing. 

17 Laps To Go: Jimmie Johnson takes first and Gordon falls back to ninth. 

18 Laps To Go: Dale Jr. gets loose and drops back to 15th place. 

19 Laps To Go: Joey Logano has the lead and we have a green flag!

One story to keep an eye on, and it’s a longshot. This caution gives Michael Waltrip the “Lucky Dog” to get back on the lead lap.

24 Laps To Go: Blaney has blown his engine. This is the fifth caution today and once again it is a Ford. 

27 Laps To Go: Johnson has just led his 27th lap as we come down to the wire. 

29 Laps To Go: We have three-wide and 10-deep. This will not end well. 

Lap 170: Johnson helps out Dale Jr. in first and second. Gordon is trying to join his teammates. 

Lap 168: Johnson bumps Edwards and takes the lead. 

Lap 166: Johnson loses the lead and something does not look right. Carl Edwards takes the lead and Harvick takes second. 

Lap 165: We are back to a green flag. 

Jeff Gordon has led 87 laps, the most all day. However, Jimmie Johnson has the lead.

Lap 160: Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman got caught in Keselowski’s oil and hit the wall off Turn 2. Both have damage.

Lap 160: Brad Keselowski's engine has blown. With 40 laps to go, we have caution. It went ka-boom and it does not look like he will be coming back.

Lap 158: Jimmie Johnson takes first and his buddy Jeff Gordon is in eighth. However, Dale Jr. dropps to 12th. 

Lap 156: Logano takes first with Biffle behind him. Larson almost gets caught going over 55 mph coming out of pit road, he just made it. 

Lap 153: Everyone is pouring into pit road. Kevin Harvick is getting four tires to make a push. 

Lap 152: Many are starting to take pit stops. 

Lap 149: The big three (Hendrick Motorsports) are in the top five. This will be a wild finish. 

Lap 147: Joey Logano steals first place from Dale Jr. so many guys are a threat today. 

Lap 143: Today is the fifth time in 17 starts that Tony Stewart has finished 35th or worse at the Daytona 500

Lap 138: Keselowski says that the 88 car is just too fast at the moment. 

Everyone is awaiting the "big wreck" that is going to mess everything up. 

Lap 131: Hendrick Motorsports Update: Earnhardt Jr.: 1st; Jimmie J: 7th; Jeff Gordon: 11th.

Lap 129: Matt Crafton doing a great job in  18th place, ahead of Danica Patrick

Lap 125: To beat Hendrick Motorsports, you have to separate them first and that’s what the field appears to be doing. Jeff Gordon was shuffled back, so was Johnson and now Earnhardt might be next.

Lap 120: From ninth place back, it is three-wide. This could get very interesting in the back. 

Lap 118: Jeff Gordon jumps from eighth to fifth and is looking to regain his first position once again. 

Lap 116: Austin Dillon, driving the No. 3 car, is in fourth place. It would be great to see a youngster win the 500. 

Lap 114: Joey Logano takes first, but only stays for a few seconds. Dale Jr. takes it right from him as they ran four wide for just a few seconds there. 

Lap 111: Jeff Gordon has led more than 80 laps in this Daytona 500. His closest competition has been his teammates. It would be crazy if it came 1-2-3 with Hendrick Motorsports teammates. 

Lap 110: We are back to a green flag. Gordon still has the lead. Denny Hamlin will challenge Gordon

Lap 105: There is a yellow flag because of debris. 

Nobody has lead at the halfway point and won the race since Davey Allison in 1992.

Lap 100: Gordon leads at the halfway point, but what is new?

Lap 96: Edwards, Johnson and Truex have formed a three-car draft after serving their penalties. But they’re still losing a half-second to the leader and will be one lap down within about 20 laps or so if a caution doesn’t happen.

Lap 91: 2014 Rookie of the Year, Kyle Larson, goes one lap down for speeding. He will need a caution and NASCAR's "Lucky Dog" to catch up. 

To explain the pit road issues: As green-flag pit stops cycle through, Jimmie Johnson gets a huge penalty for men over the wall too soon. Five other drivers are busted for going too fast on pit road, including Carl Edwards and Martin Truex Jr. The sport is adjusting to new pit road procedures this year which include no officials in front of the cars on pit road. Instead, they’re calling penalties using video replay in the Nascar trailer, along with an official stationed on the other side of the wall.

Lap 89: Jimmie Johnson with a penalty because one of his crew men jumped over the wall before he pulled in. He drops down to 36th place after serving the pass through penalty. 

Lap 87: Truex with a huge pit stop issue. He drops to the bottom, but there is still time. 

The average speed today is 169 mph, but the fastest lap is 201 mph. 

Lap 83: Jeff Gordon has the lead. However, we have had just six leaders, two cautions, eight lead changed and 116 laps left.

Lap 77: The 78 car makes a jump to second place, but then is knocked down to third by Dale Jr. 

Lap 73: Kasey Kahne takes fourth. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick is sitting near the front of the line. He is experienced and will be able to make a push once things start to clear out. 

Lap 70: Martin Truex Jr is running a great race in third. It was an awful race last season for him, running for a single-car team that never had the speed to compete. On top of it, girlfriend Sherry Pollex was diagnosed with a serious form of ovarian cancer. He just did not seem right. However, his mind is set on one thing: winning. 

Lap 68: Gordon still with a lead over teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. Both are apart of Hendrick Motorsports. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson is back into the race at eighth place. 

Lap 65: As Jeff Gordon continues to lead an underdog has entered the top 10. Ty Dillon, running his first 500 for grandfather Richard Childress, is now sitting in sixth place. However, he hears something in his engine that sounds funny. 

Lap 62: Truex Jr. has been sitting in the top seven for awhile now. He has such a good chance to make a push and beat out Gordon

Going back to the earlier crash: Kenseth goes a lap down, while Stewart is now three behind the leader. Unlikely either will work their way back into contention. 

One-quarter of the way through this Daytona 500, the top 40 cars are all in the lead lap and within five seconds of first place. That’s what makes restrictor plate racing so breathtaking to watch. No one can really break away.

Lap 55: Gordon with some nice moves to take first place and his teamate Johnson has fallen behind. Jimmy has gotten too tight off of the fourth turn. He has dropped to 18th. 

Lap 53: Tony Stewart is backing down pit road and heading to the garage. 

Lap 50: Joey Logano with a .1 second lead. He has shown the aggressivness and grit to win this thing. 

Lap 48: The big three from Hendrick Motorsports sit in second, third and fourth. It only makes sense that one will make a push. 

Lap 46: Joey Logano takes the lead. He is the third leader today. 

Lap 45: Logano and Johnson have not changed left side tires, which could be a cause for concern. 

Lap 44: Cars have hit pit road. Justin Allgaier jumps to third, but he will not be there for long. 

Stewart said his car was tight and that it was his fault,"I take the blame for that one. That was 100 percent my fault" 

Lap 41: Two of the big favorites look done after getting involved in a crash off Turn 4. Tony Stewart, 0-for-16 in the Daytona 500 is about to go 0-for-17. Matt Kenseth also involved in the aftermath.

Lap 41: We have the second caution of the day. Stewart was behind Logano and just got bumpted. He hit Blaney and Stewart drifted up the track and the 14 has no luck. 

Lap 38: A quick update on the “replacements”: Regan Smith sits 21st, driving the 41 of the suspended Kurt Busch while Matt Crafton sits a distant 39th. Still a long way to go, though; Crafton made it clear he wants to “hang back” early to get a sense of the draft as he never practiced the No18 car before getting in it.

Lap 35: In last place it is Casey Mears. He is 13 seconds behind Gordon who sits in first place. 

Lap 32: Matt Crafton, replacement for Kyle Busch, is having a fine race right now. He sits in 23 place and is looking to make his move. 

Lap 29: Jeff Gordon and Dale Jr. both are neck and neck. Denny Hamlin sits are fifth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. making a push in eighth place. 

Lap 24: We are back with a green flag. 

Lap 23: He started in first and now he is back. Gordon with the 0.2 second lead.

Lap 22: Casey Mears leads with Annett, Labonte, Gordon and Yeley behind him.

Lap 21: Michael Annett leads the race just two seconds ahead of Yeley

Landon Cassill is behind because of an engine issue. He is in dead last causing a caution flag. He got oil on the track. 

Lap 20: J.J. Yeley leads the race because many went to a pit stop. He will head to pit road sooner than later.

Lap 19: Carl Edwards is in sixth. He is a player that has a really good shot to win it here. 

Lap 16: Jimmy Johnson drops way back to eighth place. He brushed the wall, which caused him to slow down. 

Lap 14: Kasey Kahne back in 14th place. Jeff Gordon takes the lead over Johnson. Logano in third and is making a push. 

Lap 10: Jeff Gordon makes a push and takes second place. Johnson still with the lead. 

Lap 9: Just like that, Logano takes third place from Dale Jr. Later, Earnhardt Jr. passes Gordon and Logano to take second. 

Lap 8: Johnson still has a big lead. Logono is creeping behind in fifth place trying to break up the trio of Johnson, Gordon and Earnhardt

Lap 5: Johnson has an 10 second lead over Gordon

Lap 2: Jimmie Johnson leads and then takes a big lead. 

Lap 1: Jeff Gordon has the lead. 

THE DAYTONA 500 HAS STARTED. Jeff Gordon starts in first place after winning the pole. Good luck to all racers today. 

Stay tuned with VAVEL USA as we bring you the Daytona 500 LIVE at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The green flag will be at 1:31 PM EST.

The drivers are ready. The fans are ready. The crew chief is ready. Everyone is ready. The green flag will be waved in seven minutes. GET READY! 

It seems like there is always someone that comes out of nowhere to the front to make things intresting. Everyone is excited to find out just who that man, or Danica Patrick is during this event. 

Those are the most influential and important words in all of NASCAR. This is the biggest day for the NASCAR season. 

"DRIVERS START YOUR ENGINES," Vince Vaughn, the races Grand Marshall. 

Abby Wambach is at the track. She has taken time with teammates to enjoy the Daytona 500. She is a professional soccer player.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going for back-to-back Daytona 500s. If he accomplishes the challenge, he'd be the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1994-95. Earnhardt has a very fast car this time around. He won his Budweiser Duel race on Thursday night.

Here is Phillip Phillips before his preformance. He got a taste of what it is like to be on the track. 

Phillip Phillips will sing the National Anthem. He has preformed multiple songs including best-seller Home

Jeff Gordon will be missed as the face of NASCAR. However, he still has this season. Everyone from VAVEL thanks him for the wonderful memories. 

Gordon's Coors Light Pole Award is his fourth for the Daytona 500, and he's one of just seven drivers to win the Great American Race from the pole. Gordon and Dale Jarrett won the race from the pole in back-to-back seasons in 1999 and 2000. 

Officially, the deepest in the field a Daytona 500 winner has started is 39th (Matt Kenseth, 2009). It will be intresting to see how he can respond. 

Most consecutive seasons with at least one win: 18, Richard Petty, 1960–1977.

