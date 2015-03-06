IndyCar: Teams Take Delivery of Road/Street and Short Oval Aero Kits

Verizon IndyCar Series teams have taken delivery of the initial supply of Chevrolet or Honda road/street course and short oval aerodynamic bodywork kits that will make their racing debut in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 29.

Team testing with aero kits begins March 13 and many teams will be on track either at NOLA Motorsports Park, Texas Motor Speedway or Sebring International Raceway ahead of the March 16-17 INDYCAR “Spring Training” sessions at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala.

Chevrolet customer CFH Racing, a new team for 2015 resulting from the merger of Ed Carpenter Racing and Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing, had personnel split into groups as the aero kits arrived "to move things along," according to team general manager Tim Broyles.

"In the past you've had the whole winter to go back and do all the body fit work and it's being condensed into about 10 days before we have to have trucks loaded for our first test," Broyles said. "There will be a lot of lists and notes. There will still be a lot to learn for the drivers, whether they have to adjust their style or just the way the car feels so there will be a lot of work over the next few weeks for crews, engineers and drivers across the whole series."

Following the Oct. 6-Jan. 18 manufacturer on-track test period, components were submitted to INDYCAR for homologation, meaning that the designs were set and could not be changed. March 1 was the deadline for supplying teams with the road/street and short oval package and they will receive the speedway package, to be used at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, and Pocono Raceway, on April 1.