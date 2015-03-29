IndyCar LIVE: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Thank you for following along here on VAVEL. The 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season is finally underway - expect great coverage here all season long! A recap of the race is to come.

Juan Pablo Montoya wins his first road/street IndyCar race since 1999 in Vancouver.

CHECKERS: Juan Pablo Montoya wins the 2015 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg!

FINAL LAP: Juan Pablo Montoya takes the white flag!

3 laps to go: Lots of traffic in front of Montoya and Power now. Montoya has a rather comfortable lead over teammate Power, but the upcoming traffic, if they reach it in the final few laps, could become a factor.

6 laps to go: The race between Montoya and Power may not be over; Power just lapped a very fast time, even though he sustained damage to his front wing when trying to make a pass on teammate Montoya. Both are in heavy track now. Power has closed the gap on Montoya. Karam is not getting out of Power's way and that may have ruined Power's chances. Finally he's by Sage Karam.

10 laps to go: Kanaan, Castroneves, Pagenaud round out the top five behind the leaders of Montoya and Power. Montoya has opened a lead up over Power once again.

11 laps to go: Juan Pablo Montoya is the leader of this race as it enters its final stages - but he's got reigning series champion and pole sitter Will Power hot on his tail!

14 laps to go: Power as close as ever to Montoya; a fantastic battle to the end is brewing between the two Penske drivers.

18 laps to go: Montoya and Power have 8.3 seconds over third place of Jack Hawksworth. Power is within a second of Montoya, and could make an attempt for the lead. Both of them have 4 push-to-pass uses left.

20 laps to go: Juan Pablo Montoya leads, but Will Power has gained a second on him from second position. Team Penske is worrying about tires and fuel for the No. 2 car of Montoya.

33 laps to go: Graham Rahal comes in. He's still upset over the penalty he was issued. His front right winglet is still loose - no wing change.

34 laps to go: Will Power still your leader, and JPM still has a chance. Francesco Dracone retires for mechanical issues.

38 laps to go: Juan Pablo Montoya is closest to leader Will Power, pushing hard as he has all race long. Don't count him out.

41 laps to go: Will Power leads. Hawksworth in the pits, they leave the wing alone. Graham Rahal had a really lose front right winglet when he served his drive-thru.

45 laps to go: Rahal in for that drive-thru penalty. Power, Montoya, Hawksworth the top three.

47 laps to go: Rahal issued a drive-thru penalty. Team tells him they are arguing it. No sure that the contact with Kimball warranted a penalty, but you knew it was coming from INDYCAR.

Lap 62 of 110: Will Power leads, continuing to pick up right where he left off last season. 49 laps to go.

Lap 54 of 110: The incident between Kimball and Rahal is under review by Race Control.

Lap 53 of 110: Back to green - the leaders of Hawksworth and Karam get swarmed. Pagenaud then into the back of Kimball, then Kimball spun into the wall by Graham Rahal. Racing accidents on a tight street course - and remember: yellows breed yellows.

Lap 52 of 110: Restart coming next time.

Lap 51 of 110: Hawksworth and Karam to the front after not pitting. Still under caution.

Lap 50 of 110: Under yellow conditions on the streets of St. Petersburg. Jack Hawksworth, Sage Karam, Helio Castroneves, Will Power, Juan Pablo Montoya the top five. Not sure if Hawksworth and Karam will stay at the front, though, given pit stop strategies.

Lap 47 of 110: Gabby Chaves recieves and serves drive thru penalty. James Jakes into the wall in the final corner after contact with de Silvestro.

Lap 46 of 110: Race Control is looking into the incident between James Hinchcliffe and Gabby Chaves. Hinchcliffe receieved a flat tire and Chaves some damage as well. An update is to come.

Lap 44 of 110: Tight racing persists on the streets of St. Petersburg. Power, Castroneves, Montoya, Pagenaud, Kanaan the top five - those top four are still all from Team Penske.

Lap 39 of 110: Hinchcliffe makes contact, loses front wing components. No yellow. Chaves into the pits. Coletti by James Jakes.

Lap 38 of 110: GREEN flag once again!

Lap 34 of 110: After a few green laps, back to YELLOW for Marco Andretti losing lots of his front wing after contact with Gabby Chaves.

Lap 30 of 110: Back under yellow after more contact and debris on the track.

Lap 24 of 110: Pagenaud, after going to the lead on the pit stops, surrenders the lead and pits. Will Power back to the lead.

Lap 23 of 110: Leaders in for their pit stops. Something is wrong for the No. 9 CGR car of Scott Dixon; he's back out now. Cost him a lot of track position. Bourdais in now as well. Possible caution was called after Munoz made contact with de Silvestro and lost lots of parts of his front wing - no caution was called.

Lap 12 of 110: Still under green flag racing. Top five are Power, Castroneves, Pagenaud, Montoya, Sato.

Lap 9 of 110: Will Power continues to lead. Hawksworth P21 after coming in for the wing change.

Lap 6 of 110: Back to green! Team Penske is 1-4 still; Power begins to pull away at the front.

Lap 4 of 110: Yellow after parts of aero kits spread in various parts of the track. Jack Hawksworth came in for a full wing replacement.

GREEN GREEN GREEN in St. Petersburg!

Pace laps begin - then it's green flag time. IndyCar 2015 is finally about to get underway.

Drivers have been called to their cars. It's go time on the streets of St. Petersburg!

Aero kits are just one of the things that have been gone over in the pre race coverage. Less than 15 minutes to the green flag!

Remember: Team Penske starts 1-4 on the grid. Will they all get through the first corner clean?

This first ever live on VAVEL of an IndyCar race begins here, with the beginning of the 2015 season.

The green flag is minutes away! Who is following along here on VAVEL? Let us know on Twitter at @RacingOnVAVEL!

It's time to go racing on the streets of St. Petersburg!

The final warm up session for the Verizon IndyCar Series has just come to an end. Graham Rahal finished the session P1. The laps in the session were considerably slower than those completed during yesterday's qualifying session.

Welcome to race day!

Reading below will inform you of the grid for today's race, what drivers are at what teams, and about the aero kits that will be run on the cars this year (with photos). Be sure to use the below information to get up to speed.

1) Will Power - Verizon Team Penske, 2) Simon Pagenaud - Team Penske, 3) Helio Castroneves - Team Penske, 4) Juan Pablo Montoya - Team Penske, 5) Takuma Sato - AJ Foyt Enterprises, 6) Sebastien Bourdais - KV Racing, 7) Tony Kanaan - Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 8) Ryan Hunter-Reay - Andretti Autosport, 9) Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 10) Josef Newgarden - CFH Racing, 11) Simona de Silvestro - Andretti Autosport, 12) Marco Andretti - Andretti Autosport, 13) Charlie Kimball - Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, 14) Carlos Munoz - Andretti Autosport, 15) Graham Rahal - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 16) James Hinchcliffe - Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, 17) Stefano Coletti - KV Racing, 18) Sage Karam - Chip Ganassi Racing Teams , 19) Luca Filippi - CFH Racing, 20) James Jakes - Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, 21) Jack Hawksworth - AJ Foyt Enterprises, 22) Gabby Chaves - Bryan Herta Autosport, 23) Francesco Dracone - Dale Coyne Racing, 24) Carlos Huertas - Dale Coyne Racing

Qualifying took place Saturday afternoon on the streets of St. Petersburg. Team Penske sweeps not just the front row, not just the first three spots, but managed to go 1-4 in qualifying, starting all four of their cars at the very front. Here is the full starting grid for today's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Lots of driver changes took place over the offseason. Plenty were expected, with plenty of contracts coming to a close throughout various teams. New drivers have made their way to IndyCar, some drivers have left the series or, rather, not been granted a ride, and some big-name drivers are at different teams across the paddock as the season gets underway today in St. Petersburg. Early on in the offseason, Simon Pagenaud was announced as the pilot for the fourth Penske car. Coming from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, a team of many less resources than Team Penske, Pagenaud is looking to make an impact on the track in his new No. 22 Penske ride. You may remember that Simon Pagenaud's old number was 77; that number is still occupied by a SPM car, but with a different driver. The new driver for Schmidt Peterson is James Hinchcliffe, formerly of Andretti Autosport. Another noteworthy driver move heading into the new racing season was Jack Hawksworth from Bryan Herta Autosport to A.J. Foyt Racing - a team that is now made up of two cars, the other being occupied by Takuma Sato who piloted the team's only car last season. Other than new drivers and drivers who are rideless for 2015, that is all the changes to report.

Three main drivers that drove last year are rideless as the season begins today. Justin Wilson, series veteran, for example, will not be driver full-seaosn this year - although it was announced Friday that he will drive at the Angie's List Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis 500 in May. Sebastian Saavedra, pole sitter for the inaugural Grand Prix of Indianapolis last May, will also not drive an IndyCar this year. Lastly, Ryan Briscoe is rideless, but an Indy 500 drive is possible. In terms of new faces, young American Gabby Chaves takes Jack Hawksworth's No. 98 BHA car for the full season, graduating from the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series. James Jakes, having driven in the series in the past, returns for the full season as a teammate to the other James, James Hinchcliffe. Francesco Dracone replaces Justin Wilson at Dale Coyne Racing, and Stefan Coletti will drive alongside Sebastien Bourdais at KV Racing in 2015.

Perhaps the biggest headline entering the 2015 IndyCar season: the "aero era." This is of course referring to the brand new aero packages fitted to the cars this year, manufactured by Chevrolet and Honda. Gone are the Dallara chassis that blanketed a uniform look over the entire field - but in come different, exotic, interesing new aero kits that are already making an impact on the track. It's this impact on the track that is essentially the purpose of the aero kits; providing better downforce, glueing the cars to the race surface is the task at hand for the over-the-top-looking body work, but look at the results they have already put in and you will quickly file any negative thoughts about their look away. Here are some photos to study the differences between the two kits that will be hitting the track in 2015.

As you can see from the above pictures, the kits will differentiate Honda from Chevy on the race tracks from here on out. As far as performance leaning toward one aero kit or the other, Chevrolet has occupied the top five or so spots about every time they've taken to the track with Hondas; granted, the aero kits have still seen little track-time other than testing during their development, but the top few spots have been taken up by Chevy-powered cars, fitted with Chevy-manufactured aero kits. Now, this could very likely be due to driver skill and factors other than the body work; we will see just how the kits continue to make an impact on the track as the season moves forward.

Let's go over all of the notes before the season begins today.

After a long offseason, it's finally time to go racing for the Verizon IndyCar Series. The 10th edition of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set to take the green flag to kick off the 2015 season - a season bringing loads of change to the premier series of American open wheel racing. VAVEL is set to bring you fantastic IndyCar coverage all season long, and it begins today with LIVE updates of the season opener. Before it's time to take the green flag, though, a collection of pre-race news and notes will be here. Use the above information to get caught up before 2015 is underway.